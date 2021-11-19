One man is in custody Friday after barricading himself inside an East Cambridge residence, prompting Cambridge police to shut down part of the neighborhood during the standoff, Cambridge police said.
Police first tweeted about the barricaded man —whom they feared had a possible hostage and access to a firearm — at 5:48 a.m. Friday. He was inside a residence on Sciarappa Street between Charles and Spring Street.
Shortly before 7 a.m., police tweeted the man had peacefully surrendered and that there was no one else in the residence at the time. Police did not immediately provide the specific address where the man was located during the standoff.
Update: The active barricade situation in East Cambridge has been peacefully resolved. An individual has been detained and there are no additional occupants in the building. There are no injuries.— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 19, 2021
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
