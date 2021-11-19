One man is in custody Friday after barricading himself inside an East Cambridge residence, prompting Cambridge police to shut down part of the neighborhood during the standoff, Cambridge police said.

Police first tweeted about the barricaded man —whom they feared had a possible hostage and access to a firearm — at 5:48 a.m. Friday. He was inside a residence on Sciarappa Street between Charles and Spring Street.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police tweeted the man had peacefully surrendered and that there was no one else in the residence at the time. Police did not immediately provide the specific address where the man was located during the standoff.