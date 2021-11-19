Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 266.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 753,967 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 491

Test-positive rate: 3.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 107Total deaths: 2,903

Leading off

Governor Dan McKee is the second-most popular Democratic governor in the country, behind only Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, according to a new poll from Morning Consult.

With an approval rating of 59 percent, McKee trails several Republican governors, including Vermont Governor Phil Scott (79 percent) and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (72 percent), who lead the country. Lamont checked in at 64 percent.

Morning Consult’s survey was conducted over a three-month period (between July 21 and Oct. 20), so take it with a grain of salt. But it’s worth noting that former governor Gina Raimondo always struggled in Morning Consult polls, including posting a 36 percent approval rating in October 2019.

McKee’s approval rating is similar to the 60.2 percent approval rating (for his handling of COVID-19) he had in June, according to the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States. A poll from the same group in September showed McKee’s COVID-19 approval had fallen to 51.7 percent.

Republican governors held nine of the top 10 spots in Morning Consult’s rankings, while Democrats held six of the 10 lowest approval ratings. Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, checked in with the lowest approval rating at 43 percent.

McKee, who succeeded Raimondo in March, hasn’t formally announced his plan to seek a full term as governor next year, but he’s raising money and building his campaign infrastructure. He’s already facing a crowded Democratic primary field, including Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and Luis Daniel Muñoz.

⚓ CVS Health announced Thursday morning that the company plans to close 900 stores nationwide over the next three years because of what executives described as changes in consumer shopping behavior, population, and the future of health care needs. Read more.

⚓ People trying to get federally subsidized housing in Rhode Island face rules around criminal records, alcohol use, tenant histories and credit that go well beyond the guidelines laid out in federal law. Read more.

⚓ There’s a new restaurant opening on Federal Hill today. Alexa Gagosz has the scoop. Read more.

⚓ For two and a half hours on Thursday, Rhode Islanders told a House study commission that the state’s law around shoreline access needed to change. Read more.

⚓ Governor Charlie Baker rebuked state lawmakers a day after they went on recess without a deal on how to spend billions in federal stimulus and state funds, arguing it leaves Massachusetts “stuck in neutral” in its circuitous climb out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

⚓ As employers start calling people back to the office, some are finding it difficult to put the genie back in the bottle. Having tasted the freedom of working remotely during the pandemic, and proving they could be effective, employees are resisting directives to return to their desks. Read more.

⚓ Any time you shut out an opponent in the NFL, it’s impressive. Read more.

