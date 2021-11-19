“Our country aches for accountability,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted following the verdict. “My heart is with those traumatized by Kenosha & the failures of our justice system.”

Local officials reacted with anger and dismay to the acquittal Friday of Kyle Rittenhouse , the teen cleared of homicide and other charges stemming from the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of another during demonstrations in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisc., actions his lawyers said were done in self-defense.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, a former public defender, tweeted that the verdict was a grave injustice. At the same time, he urged his followers not to give in to despair.

“Injustice attacks the soul,” Arroyo tweeted. “In the worst cases it creates paralysis & hopelessness. Don’t let it. As a former public defender I’m fully aware our systems create unjust outcomes. It’s why I ran for office. Never stop believing a more just future is possible if we organize for it.”

Joan Donovan, a lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, echoed the Boston officials’ comments via Twitter.

“This Rittenhouse verdict is a travesty,” tweeted Donovan, who also serves as research director of the Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. “There will be a serious increase in street violence over the next several years. I am devastated and believe this verdict will lead to much more vigilantism and political violence in Kenosha and beyond.”

Journalist Paris Alston, the incoming co-host of GBH radio’s “Morning Edition,” tweeted that the verdict defied logic.

“How do you shoot and kill two people and walk away?” Alston tweeted. “Make it make sense.”

Former Congressman Joe Kennedy III made an apparent reference to Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back and paralyzed by a white police officer in Wisconsin whose ordeal touched off protests that brought Rittenhouse to Kenosha days later. Rittenhouse then fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded demonstrator Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

“White police officer shoots and paralyzes Black man,” Kennedy tweeted Friday. “Goes uncharged. White private citizen opens fire on protesters, killing two. Goes free. Where is the justice?”

Prosecutors portrayed Rittenhouse as a “wannabe soldier” who had gone looking for trouble that night and was responsible for creating a dangerous situation by pointing his rifle at demonstrators. Rittenhouse is white, as were his victims.

But Rittenhouse told the jury he opened fire after Rosenbaum chased him and made a grab for his gun. He said he was afraid his rifle was going to be wrested away and used to kill him. Huber was killed after hitting Rittenhouse in the head or neck with a skateboard, and Grosskreutz was shot after pointing a gun of his own at Rittenhouse.

“If only our criminal legal system could have the same mercy & compassion for Black defendants ‘scared for their own life,’” tweeted Boston City Councilor-Elect Ruthzee Louijeune.

Rhode Island State Representative David Morales referenced via Twitter the fact that an armed Rittenhouse crossed state lines to attend the Kenosha demonstration.

“If a 17 year old person of color crossed state lines, armed himself with an illegally acquired assault rifle, and murdered two people — they would be in prison for life without parole (or the death penalty),” Morales tweeted. “That is the harsh reality and it hurts.”

Boston City Councilor-Elect Kendra Hicks also alluded to the pain many in communities of color were feeling after the verdict.

“There is a level of ongoing grief that comes with being Black in this country,” Hicks tweeted.

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline, a former criminal defense lawyer, took issue with the verdict as well.

“Bringing a gun to a peaceful protest and chasing people down is not self defense,” Cicilline tweeted. “This acquittal is a stain on our justice system.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.