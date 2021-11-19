Representative Jared Golden announced ahead of the vote that he would vote “no” on the bill, but he left the door open to supporting it should some of the provisions change after the bill goes to the Senate. “To start: tax billionaires and stop tax giveaways to millionaires,” he tweeted.

A moderate Maine lawmaker was the only Democrat to vote against the sweeping climate and social bill passed by House Democrats on Friday morning.

Golden represents a district that covers the northern four-fifths of the state, including Lewiston, Bangor, and Auburn, a district won by President Trump in 2020.

The 2,100-page bill’s initiatives include bolstering child care assistance, creating free preschool, curbing seniors’ prescription drug costs, and increasing efforts to slow climate change. Also included are tax credits to spur clean energy development and extended tax breaks for millions of families with children, lower-earning workers, and people buying private health insurance.

Advertisement

Most of it would be paid for by tax increases on the wealthy, big corporations, and companies doing business abroad.

There also is language to let the government issue work permits to millions of immigrants that would let them stay in the US temporarily, and to save $297 billion by letting the government curb prescription drug costs. The fate of both those provisions is uncertain in the Senate, where the chamber’s nonpartisan parliamentarian enforces rules that limit provisions allowed in budget bills.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.