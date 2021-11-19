But the speech — the longest in the House in modern history — only delayed the inevitable. At 9:46 a.m., the Democratic-led House passed President Biden’s signature initiative on a 220-213 vote in a major win for the administration, a moment marked by cheers and chants of ‘’Build Back Better.’’ The legislation now heads to the Senate where the odds are tougher, but not impossible, in the 50-50 chamber.

But he also had veered into somewhat unrelated topics — from his friendship with Tesla owner Elon Musk to how President Jimmy Carter’s penchant for wearing sweaters influenced him to become a Republican to the coronavirus booster shot he received earlier in the day and the deli he opened in his youth.

WASHINGTON — By the time House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican from California, yielded the floor at 5:11 a.m. Friday, completing a speech that began some 8 ½ hours earlier, he had repeatedly taken aim at House Democrats and their $2.1 trillion social spending and climate change agenda.

During his speech, even McCarthy acknowledged the outcome.

‘’I don’t know that this speech is going to make a difference,’’ McCarthy said just after 3 a.m.

McCarthy’s House-style filibuster, which broke a record previously held by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat from California, punctuated another brutal week of partisan insults and nearly all-party-line votes in a legislative chamber that has never recovered from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters.

On Wednesday, the Democratic-led House censured Representative Paul Gosar, Republican from Arizona, for posting a violent video depicting the murder of one lawmaker and an attack on Biden, a short, heated debate that brought back many recollections of that fateful attack on the Capitol.

On Thursday, a long policy debate on legislation aimed at reshaping programs ranging from child care to vision benefits for the elderly devolved into a mutual show of utter disdain.

Just a few years ago, when he was a lieutenant in GOP leadership circles, McCarthy was the jovial one who built friendships with many Democrats in the House gym and on bike rides across the capital region.

After 10 months of watching McCarthy contort himself to remain in good standing with Trump — bragging at his Thursday morning news conference that the former president had just called him from the golf course — Democrats simply no longer wanted anything to do with their onetime friend.

That was evident on Twitter and elsewhere.

‘’It is a feat of epic proportions to speak for four hours straight and not produce a single memorable phrase, original insight or even a joke,’’ Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat from Maryland, tweeted. ‘’McCarthy thinks he is a wit but so far he has proved he is only half right.’’

Pelosi’s office blasted an e-mail to reporters with the subject header ‘’Is Kevin McCarthy OK?’’ that compiled other biting tweets about the Republican leader’s ‘’meandering rant.’’

Speaking Friday morning, Pelosi touted the bill, but her most appreciated words seemed to be, ‘’As a courtesy to my colleagues, I will be brief.’’

Trump, meanwhile, offered praise for McCarthy in a statement Friday, saying he had done a ‘’great job’' in speaking ‘’to properly oppose Communism.’’

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., as McCarthy began a speech that had been signaled as a filibuster, roughly a dozen Democrats stood up from their seats on the House floor and began heading toward the exits. Some snickered as they looked toward the Republican side of the aisle with disdain.

An hour later, Democrats kept walking out.

‘’We’re leaving you, Kevin,’’ one Democrat yelled as a handful, from a boisterous Democratic corner of the chamber, departed, having grown tired of his speechifying.

‘’I’m okay. I’ll be here,’’ McCarthy shot back at Democrats for the dozenth time that evening.

‘’For how long?’’ one Democrat shouted across the aisle, exasperated.

McCarthy, never known for seasoned oratory, used the marathon speech to air countless grievances against Pelosi, Democrats, Biden, and many others. Topics ranged from inflation to the administration’s handling of China policy, to the 13 US troops lost in the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in August during a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Some of his claims wildly defied the facts, but they all dripped with disdain for Democrats and their agenda.

Republicans sitting behind McCarthy broke into applause as he railed against ‘’one-party rule for one year’' and claimed that Thanksgiving next week would cost ‘’more than it ever has.’’

Often folding his hands into his khaki pants, pacing about at his lectern, he frequently demanded silence as he spoke, irking Democrats who at times were outraged by his speech and at other junctures just ignored it. They murmured and, whenever he complained, they yelled at him to finish up.

‘’That’s all right. I got all night,’’ McCarthy said before announcing he was planning to dissect the 2,000-page bill section by section.