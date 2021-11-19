Lawsuits are pending in federal court that accuse authorities of wrongdoing, both during the turbulence in the city and in the police shooting that instigated it. Here is a look at some of the unresolved civil cases.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial has shined a searchlight on the violence and destruction that enveloped Kenosha, Wisconsin, for several days in August 2020. But the not-guilty verdicts in the trial will not be the final word on those events.

The episode that first prompted the angry demonstrations in Kenosha was the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer, Rusten Sheskey, on Aug. 23, 2020. Blake was hit by seven shots — including several that struck him in the back — in an encounter that was captured on video. Acts of arson and vandalism during and after the demonstrations are what drew some armed civilians, including Rittenhouse, to downtown Kenosha. They have said they intended to guard businesses.

Michael Graveley, the Kenosha County district attorney, announced in January that neither Sheskey nor Blake, who had a knife when officers were struggling to arrest him on a warrant for a sexual assault charge, would be charged in connection with the encounter.

Blake sued Sheskey in federal court in March, saying the officer violated his civil rights by using excessive force. Sheskey’s lawyers have denied the allegations in court.

Lawsuit by Anthony Huber’s family

The most serious charge in Rittenhouse’s trial, first-degree intentional homicide, concerned Anthony Huber, the second man Rittenhouse fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2020.

Huber’s parents filed suit in federal court in August 2021 against the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and others, including Sheriff David Beth, and the current and former city police chiefs. The suit accuses the defendants, among other things, of allowing civilians such as Rittenhouse to “patrol the streets, armed with deadly weapons, to mete out justice as they saw fit,” and of actively enabling and conspiring with them.

The suit portrays Huber as a “hero” who tried to disarm Rittenhouse by hitting him with a skateboard after Rittenhouse had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

The defendants have filed motions asking the court to dismiss the case. A lawyer for the county defendants, Samuel Hall, called the allegations “demonstrably false.” A lawyer for city officials declined to comment.

Lawsuit by Gaige Grosskreutz

Gaige Grosskreutz was the third man shot by Rittenhouse. He was badly wounded but survived, and he testified in Rittenhouse’s trial.

His suit in federal court levels accusations similar to those in the Huber family’s lawsuit against several of the same defendants. The suit states that Grosskreutz, who was approaching Rittenhouse with a handgun when he was shot, lost 90% of his right biceps as a result.

As of earlier this month, none of the authorities named as defendants had yet responded in court to Grosskreutz’s lawsuit. Hall, the lawyer for county officials, noted that Grosskreutz had not sued Rittenhouse.

Grosskreutz’s lawyer, Kimberley Motley, also represents the estate of Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot. No litigation has been filed so far on behalf of Rosenbaum’s survivors.