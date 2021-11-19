Biden transferred power to Harris, the first woman, first Black person, and first person of South Asian descent to be vice president, for one hour and 25 minutes while he was under anesthesia at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Biden, the oldest person to serve as president, turns 79 on Saturday. Press secretary Jen Psaki said he resumed his duties after speaking with Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain at approximately 11:35 a.m.

BETHESDA, Md. — President Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday while he underwent a routine colonoscopy, setting up a history-making moment as Harris became the first woman to hold that authority during the short time she stepped in as acting president.

Advertisement

Interest in Biden’s health has been high ever since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2019 and remains intense as speculation about a 2024 reelection bid swirls. The visit to the medical center in the Washington suburbs was for his first routine physical exam as president — and his first since December 2019.

As Biden left the medical center in the afternoon, he said he was feeling “Great!”

“Great physical and a great House of Representatives vote,” he said, referring to the House passage of his roughly $2 trillion social and environmental agenda.

After arriving back at the White House, he said “Nothing’s changed” with his health, joking, ‘’We’re in great shape, and I’m looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday.”

While serving as acting president Harris was working from her office in the West Wing, Psaki said. She later traveled to Ohio once Biden awoke from the procedure.

During Biden’s last physical exam, doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,’’ according to a doctor’s report at the time.

Advertisement

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

In that report, O’Connor said that since 2003, Biden has had episodes of atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat that’s potentially serious but treatable. At the time, O’Connor cited a list of tests that showed Biden’s heart was functioning normally and his only needed care was a blood thinner to prevent the most worrisome risk, blood clots or stroke.

Biden had a brush with death in 1988, requiring surgery to repair two brain aneurysms, weak bulges in arteries, one of them leaking. Biden has never had a recurrence, his doctor said, citing a test in 2014 that examined his arteries.

When Biden took office he brought O’Connor back to the White House to continue serving as his doctor, and O’Connor was expected to have led a team of experts in conducting Biden’s physical exam Friday.

Psaki said Biden’s doctor’s would release a “comprehensive written summary” of his physical, as is customary for presidents and presidential candidates. Former president Donald Trump, 75, was sharply criticized for releasing only cursory details on his health while running and serving in the White House, including concealing the seriousness of his COVID-19 illness a month before the 2020 presidential election.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden expected to name two for Postal Service governors

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday announced plans to nominate two former federal officials to the US Postal Service’s governing board, replacing two key allies of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, including its Democratic chairman.

Advertisement

The move casts doubt on DeJoy’s future at the agency, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, and potentially gives liberals on the panel two crucial votes to oust the postal chief, who can be removed only by the board of governors. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about private discussions.

The White House on Friday, confirming a Washington Post report on the decision, said it would nominate Daniel Tangherlini, the former administrator of the General Services Administration in the Obama administration, to replace Ron Bloom. Derek Kan, a Republican and the former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, would replace Republican John Barger.

The nine-member postal board currently comprises four Democrats, four Republicans, and one independent.

Bloom, a Democrat, has backed DeJoy as the agency permanently slowed mail delivery standards and raised prices. DeJoy was hired for the post after then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin threatened to withhold key funds from the Postal Service unless the Trump administration could take over wide decision-making authority at the mail agency.

The unorthodox — and to some experts, legally questionable — proposition set off alarms for Democrats, who saw DeJoy’s appointment as an act of political patronage. DeJoy was the finance chair for the 2020 Republican National Convention, a role he relinquished after he was hired by the Postal Service, and had hosted a Trump fund-raiser at his North Carolina mansion in 2017.

Advertisement

Within weeks of taking office as postmaster general in June 2020, DeJoy implemented protocols at postal processing facilities that substantially slowed mail delivery — which Democrats and voting rights advocates saw as an attempt to hamper the agency in the run up to the 2020 presidential election. DeJoy has repeatedly denied any such motive.

Biden’s decision reflects the White House’s continued antipathy toward DeJoy, who is widely viewed as a loyalist to Trump.

WASHINGTON POST

Investigators looking into Ohio county election network breach

Federal and state investigators are examining an attempt to breach an Ohio county’s election network that bears striking similarities to an incident in Colorado earlier this year, when government officials helped an outsider gain access to the county voting system in an effort to find fraud.

Data obtained in both instances were distributed at an August “cyber symposium” on election fraud hosted by MyPillow executive Mike Lindell, an ally of former president Donald Trump who has spent millions of dollars promoting false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

The attempted breach in Ohio occurred on May 4 inside the county office of John Hamercheck Republican chairman of the Lake County Board of Commissioners, according to two individuals with knowledge of the incident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigations. State and county officials said no sensitive data were obtained, but they determined that a private laptop was plugged into the county network in Hamercheck’s office, and that the routine network traffic captured by the computer was circulated at the same Lindell conference as the data from the Colorado breach.

Advertisement

Together, the incidents in Ohio and Colorado point to an escalation in attacks on the nation’s voting systems by those who have embraced Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud. Now, some Trump loyalists pushing for legal challenges and partisan audits are also targeting local officials in a bid to gain access to election systems — moves that themselves could undermine election security.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed Thursday that the bureau is investigating the incident in Lake County but declined to comment further. Investigators are trying to determine whether someone on the fifth floor of the Lake County government building improperly accessed the computer network and whether any laws were violated.

WASHINGTON POST



