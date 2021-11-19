The decision to effectively restart from scratch a group founded by Hollywood and political leaders in 2018 follows revelations this summer that senior leaders consulted with Cuomo advisers after the Democratic governor had been accused of sexual harassment by a former aide. At one point, then-chief executive Tina Tchen, who previously worked in the White House during the Obama presidency, told her colleagues to ‘’stand down’' from a plan to release a statement supporting his accuser after two people connected with the group spoke with the governor’s aides.

‘’We are going down to the studs to completely rebuild,’’ said Ashley Judd, an actor and author who serves as one of the group’s four remaining board members. ‘’We can overcome our organizational lapses to serve the needs of women of all kinds. This organization is bigger than any one person. The movement is bigger than any one person.’’

The antiworkplace harassment advocacy group Time’s Up will lay off nearly all of its 25 remaining employees and restructure, after an internal report prompted by the group’s involvement with former New York governor Andrew Cuomo identified significant internal failures.

Those revelations led to the resignations in August of Tchen and board chairwoman Roberta Kaplan, who had been the point person in discussions with Cuomo’s staff. A majority of the group’s board resigned in the weeks that followed, and the group hired an independent consultant to conduct a fact-finding mission about the state of the organization.

That report, based on interviews with 85 current and former staff and other stakeholders, catalogues, a broad range of internal complaints about the organization’s leadership and direction, from a lack of clear strategy to poor internal communication and internal conflicts of interest.

The organization was riven by disputes, sometimes between different groups of staff, over what the organization should be, with one participant saying in a listening session for the report, ‘’I don’t know what we do, and I really should.’’ Some of Time’s Up’s employees and many of its stakeholders viewed the organization as ‘’distracted or unfocused,’’ the report found.

‘’Employees shared that TIME’S UP’s status as a ‘well-connected’ organization was a weakness and that the world needed an organization that is not ‘engaged in or beholden to politics,’ ‘’ wrote Leilani Brown, the consultant hired to oversee the listening sessions and compile the responses.

The remaining board members — Judd, financial executive Gabrielle Sulzberger, advertising executive Colleen DeCourcy, and human rights activist Raffi Freedman-Gurspan — decided after receiving the report that a clean break was needed. Interim chief executive Monifa Bandele, who previously served as the organization’s chief operating officer, also will depart, leaving a skeleton staff of three people to run the organization during the transition.

Staff members were told Friday that their jobs would end this year, but that they would continue to be paid severance through March 1, according to a spokesman for the group. The board has not announced a timeline or process for deciding on the organization’s next strategic mission and leadership.

‘’All believe that there is an important role for Time’s Up going forward,’’ said Sulzberger, who added that donors were still invested in the group’s future. ‘’We are also committed to really, truly learn in a fundamental way.’’

The group emerged from outrage and activism that followed public allegations of sexual assault and harassment by former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. After a farmworker activist organization wrote a public letter of solidarity for the struggles of women in Hollywood, a group of 300 women from film, television, and theater took out newspaper ads on Jan. 1, 2018, to declare a new effort to hold workplaces accountable for sexual misconduct.

‘’Now, unlike ever before, our access to the media and to important decision makers has the potential of leading to real accountability and consequences,’’ the women wrote. ‘’We want survivors of sexual harassment, everywhere, to be heard, to be believed and to know that accountability is possible.’’ Days later, Hollywood stars wore pins that declared ‘’Time’s Up’' on the red carpet of the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

Cuomo resigned from office Aug. 10 after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he had sexually harassed 11 women and oversaw an unlawful effort to exact retribution against one of his accusers. Cuomo denies improperly touching women and said other accusations were a misinterpretation of his affectionate leadership style.

Staff and stakeholders raised a range of concerns, including about the organization’s structure, its short-term focus and its perceived partisan affiliation, given that the group worked closely with Democratic politicians. Some also raised concerns about a now-shuttered consulting firm, called Habit Advisors, that Tchen and Kaplan ran while also leading Time’s Up. Habit was hired by Time’s Up to do training at the organization, the report found.