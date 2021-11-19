A national recommendation will likely follow soon. The US Food and Drug Administration opened up Pfizer and Moderna boosters to all adults Friday morning, as COVID cases tick up in several areas of the country. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must approve the move — a decision they’re expected to debate this afternoon. (Those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine became eligible for the booster in October.)

On Thursday, Massachusetts joined a cadre of states that have already given residents ages 18 and older the go-ahead to get the additional shot, six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Thanks to the “mix and match” rule, residents are free to choose among the three COVID-19 boosters, regardless of which vaccine they originally received. Public health officials have declined to recommend a specific shot, leaving it up to individuals to decide.

A National Institutes of Health study, released in preprint form last month, said booster recipients should see an increase in immunity from any of the three options.

“A substantial increase in neutralizing antibody titers was observed in all study participants following booster vaccination irrespective of booster and primary vaccine series,” the study said. “These data suggest that ... an immune response will be generated regardless of the primary COVID-19 vaccination regimen.”

The study came with its own set of limitations, including a small sample size, short-term follow up, and sole focus on antibody levels, rather than other measurable parts of the immune system.

So which one should you pick?

If you first received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine...

The National Institutes of Health study suggests Johnson & Johnson recipients could fare better with a different booster. It found that J&J recipients showed a fourfold rise in neutralizing antibodies after the J&J booster, but had a 76-fold increase with the Moderna booster and a 35-fold increase with the Pfizer booster within 15 days.

But keep in mind that the J&J booster has shown promising results, according to a separate study from September. Researchers found that a second dose of J&J can lead to 94 percent protection against mild to severe cases of COVID-19 in the US. That number drops to 75 percent globally. Plus, two J&J doses were 100 percent protective against severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

If you first received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine...

Moderna vaccine recipients who also received the Moderna booster have shown the highest antibody levels, according to the NIH study. But it’s important to note that the Moderna booster is half dose (50 milligrams) of the initial shot, and that the first studies administered a full dose to participants.

That could play a hand in differences in the results.

First-time Pfizer recipients who received the Moderna booster presented with the second-highest antibody levels.

But Dr. Asaf Bitton, executive director of Ariadne Labs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told the New York Times he suggests people stay loyal to the vaccine they first received.

“The pragmatic side of me says if you got Pfizer and you did fine with that, then getting a booster of the same one makes sense,” he said. “To track down that pharmacy that has Moderna instead of Pfizer — is it worth it? I’m not convinced yet with the data we have that it is.”

Are there any other factors you should consider?

COVID-19 numbers are rising in New England, especially among children, ahead of the holiday season. So there’s a case to be made for getting any of the boosters as soon as possible. Boosters are already available at 1,000 locations across Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that pharmacies are prepared to handle the anticipated surge in demand for the additional vaccine dose.

He recommended the booster for all adult residents.

“It’s one more piece of protection against COVID,” Baker said. “And as we head into the winter months, there’s always concern about people being indoors more than they’re outdoors.”

Limited data shows that reactions to the third mRNA dose — Pfizer or Moderna — were similar to those of the two-dose series, the CDC said. Think mild to moderate fever, headache, fatigue, and pain at the injection site.

If your medical circumstances pose questions about which booster is best for you, talk to a physician. Different vaccines have varying side effects.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.