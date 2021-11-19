I was depressed to read that the percentage of Republicans who believe that climate change is a serious problem has fallen by 10 points since 2014 (“The strong winds of climate change have failed to move the opinions of many Americans,” BostonGlobe.com, Nov. 12). One of the quotes from those surveyed in the Washington Post-ABC News poll — a Republican from Central Texas — stands out: “I think what we’re experiencing right now is a fluctuation. . . . It’s like the stock exchange. It will go up, it will go up and go down and then it will go stable.”

Well, sure, it is like the stock exchange, in a way. Investors should beware of financial advisers who have an interest in deceiving them.