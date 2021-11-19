Twenty months into the COVID-19 pandemic, its economic dislocations are clear: inflation, worker shortages, struggling retail businesses, commercial centers only limping slowly back to life. Boston is doing better than many cities, but the downtown office vacancy rate is still 13 percent, according to a recent study , compared to just 5 percent in late 2019.

A cruise down parts of Boylston Street, say from Copley Square to the Public Garden, can be a dispiriting trip these days: vacant storefronts, dark offices, “for lease” signs everywhere. Even the unfamiliar pleasure of ample street parking carries a twinge of unease.

Then there are the social dislocations. Dayna Cunningham, the recently appointed dean of the Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts, calls cities “the cauldrons of democracy” for their ability to bring people together, to share space, encourage collaboration, and solve common problems. “It’s where we become aware of ourselves as co-dependent,” she said in an interview. But the pandemic put many opportunities for civic engagement on pause, as one of urban life’s greatest advantages — proximity to other people — became a public health threat. Those who did gather to provide for their communities — running food banks, caregiving, working in essential services — did so at grave personal risk, and often without a choice.

In a forum sponsored by the Kennedy Library (which I moderated) this week, Cunningham and Harvard economics professor Edward Glaeser discussed whether and how cities will emerge from the pandemic. Glaeser, whose recent book “Survival of the City” considers many profound changes wrought by COVID-19, thinks that dire warnings of urban collapse are mostly overwrought. The information age has only increased the value of the crowded innovation hives that define successful cities. The “demons of density” are undeniable, chief among them pandemic disease, he said. But “there’s just no replacement for being in a maelstrom of economic activity.”

The question is not whether cities will survive the COVID-19 but whether they can use this moment of pandemic reset to become more humane, resilient, and fair. António Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, has compared COVID-19 to an X-ray: exposing the fractures in society that were there all along. The pandemic hasn’t changed the challenges Boston faces: high housing costs, inequities in health and education, climate change, and widening economic divides, often along racial lines. But it has brought them into urgent relief — something the many thousands of Bostonians who voted for Mayor Michelle Wu understand.

Cities have an internal contradiction: They are places of both social mobility and deep inequality. “I’ve been using the term ‘social distancing’ for years,” Cunningham said — but referring to society’s “regime of enforced social segregation.” From slavery through Jim Crow through redlining and gentrification, intentional policies have kept Americans separate and unequal, limiting possibility for everyone. We’re going to need all the human capital we can muster if we are to solve our problems.

For society to emerge from the pandemic with integrity, Cunningham said, people need to feel an ownership stake in their communities. Tackling gritty, immediate problems that transcend politics, whether it’s dangerous storm surges or even potholes, is a useful place to start, she said.

The good news: Reports of massive out-migration from big cities to bucolic green fields or new hot spots such as Boise, Idaho, turn out to be exaggerated. Even at the peak of the work-from-home phenomenon (May 2020), only about 40 percent of workers were dialing in remotely; by November 2020 it had declined to 22 percent. Data from the US Postal Service show that most people switching addresses during the pandemic moved to another part of the same city or to a close-in suburb. For all its demons, people are not ready to abandon density quite yet.

Glaeser, a champion of cities as engines of opportunity, is optimistic about their future for a reason that has little to do with economics: joy. “Every human interaction is an opportunity to . . . create that civic web of interlocking friendships and shared experience that is the ultimate guarantor of urban success,” he said during the forum. “I’m confident we’re not going to move to a Zoom future, because there is so much more joy in being together, live.”

Joy in other people’s company. That’s what will save the cities, and us all.

