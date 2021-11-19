The redistricting battle going on with the South Coast is not about Fall River or New Bedford (“Redistricting plan tugs at region’s political soul,” Page A1, Nov. 9). Splitting the two communities is all about ensuring that there is no geographic area that could be a district capable of electing a Republican to Congress.

The open secret of Massachusetts is that we are not deep blue. We are kind of sky blue, with deep blue areas and purple or red areas. Donald Trump won a third of the vote in this state. We keep electing some good governors who are Republican, and it’s well known that the Legislature is to the left of the populace as a whole.