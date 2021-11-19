Terry Byrne’s article “After ‘Marie Curie,’ Wise will exit the Central Square stage” (Weekend, Nov. 12) reports that Debra Wise will step down as artistic director of the Underground Railway Theater so that a person of color can be hired to diversify the leadership of the Central Square Theater. The third paragraph then claims that this shift in leadership “reflects the theater’s new values statement, which includes a commitment to ‘bold stories and conversations,’ and to be ‘vital and relevant,’ ‘anti-racist and inclusive,’ and have ‘integrity.’ ”

Unfortunately, linking Wise’s stepping down with the “new values statement” implies that these values have not been Wise’s priorities. As cofounder of the Underground Railway Theater in 1978, she has tirelessly promoted playwrights and actors of color and has produced plays that brought racial, ethnic, gender, and economic inequities to the stage.