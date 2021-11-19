Does that number ring a bell? Heralded as a comeback for the ages (and now one of the most reliable memes in the NFL), it was only four years ago the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI to clinch the title, 34-28, in overtime at NRG Stadium.

“It’s actually the longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium, clocking in at 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds,” NASA wrote ahead of the event .

Although the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years likely evaded the sights of many New Englanders on Friday morning, it showed up for Patriots fans across the region in another way: it lasted for a time span of 3 hours, 28 minutes on a night the team delivered the Falcons their first shutout in six years .

For those in Atlanta, the score is a painful reminder — but here in New England, it’s a rallying cry that most will not be soon to forget.

Tom Brady is suspected to have trolled the team earlier this season following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys. After the game, he posted a video on social media celebrating the victory ahead of the team’s match-up with the Falcons — and in a likely nod to his Super Bowl triumph with the Patriots, a clock with the time reading 3:28 is shown above his shoulder.

A spectator held up and waved a sign with the “28-3” score during the 2018 Boston Marathon to cheer the elite women runners on. The race was held on a day when the weather presented particularly brutal conditions for participants.

Social media users poked fun at Falcon fans on Twitter, wishing them a happy “Falcons day” on March 28 in 2017. The City of Boston even appeared to unofficially declare it a holiday, with a post commemorating the date that said they hoped “everyone in Boston is having a great 3-28.” A photo of Brady holding up his fingers in celebration during the duck boat parade that year accompanied the post.

Then there was Julian Edelman on Thursday night, prior to the game, who posted a photo of himself showing where he would be “sitting” to watch. During the Super Bowl, Edelman had been on the receiving end of five of Brady’s passes. Brady was later named MVP of the game.

And that’s not the first time Edelman has joined in with Patriots fans on teasing the team. He once shared a video of himself editing his second children’s book, “Flying High 2,” where he noted it would be released in “28 hours, 3 minutes.”

Like some of his star players, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has also participated in the revelry. To the disgruntlement of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, he commissioned championship rings for the team that included 283 diamonds as a homage to the defeat.

And now even the

appears to be in on the taunting joke.

The lunar eclipse this year fell just short of being of total, according to Space.com. At its peak, about 97 percent of the

was covered by the umbra, otherwise referred to as the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse ended around 7 a.m. — and chances are it was out of view for most due to cloud cover and rain.

The full





in November has a variety of names associated with it, including the “beaver

,” a name assigned to it by Native Americans as a signal it was time “to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs,” according to NASA. It is also known as the frost, frosty, or snow moon.

But to those in New England, it may have earned itself yet another name: the “28-3

.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.