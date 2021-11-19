Mack’s injury has been a problem since the Bears played Cleveland in Week 3, but he tried to play through it until going to the sideline for the Oct. 31 game against San Francisco, and hasn’t returned.

Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of the foot injury. Mack's season ends with six sacks.

The Bears’ defense took a huge hit Friday when coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season-ending injured reserve because of a foot injury.

“I know with him, it’s been the last several weeks trying to get right,” Nagy said. “And I think we did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him.

“I know he’s put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. This is where we’re at.”

Mack played through the injury against the Raiders, the Packers and then Oct. 24 against Tampa Bay.

Rodgers limited at Packers practice

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing the last two days because of a toe injury as he prepares for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

Rodgers didn’t have a designation on the Packers’ injury report Friday. The reigning MVP had said Wednesday even after missing that day’s practice that he would definitely play against the Vikings.

“He looked good throwing the football,” Packer coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “I’m confident that he’ll be in a good place on Sunday.”

Rodgers hasn’t practiced much at all since testing positive for COVID-19 Nov. 3. The positive test forced him to miss the Packers’ 13-7 loss at Kansas City Nov. 7 and prevented him from practicing in the days leading up to Green Bay’s 17-0 victory over the Seahawks Sunday.

Although Rodgers did play against Seattle, he wasn’t as sharp as usual. He went 23 of 37 for 292 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception. Green Bay didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Browns RB Chubb activated

Nick Chubb returned to the Browns in shorts, sleeveless and raring to run.

Cleveland’s star back was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for him to play Sunday when the Browns host the winless Lions to begin a crucial three-game stretch.

Chubb tested positive for the virus Nov. 9 and had to miss last weekend’s 45-7 loss to the Patriots.

Coach Kevin Stefanski also said quarterback Baker Mayfield will start after he sat out one day this week to rest shoulder, foot and knee injuries. On Wednesday, Mayfield said he has never been so “beat up” in his career.

Lions QB Goff listed as doubtful to play

Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed a third straight practice with an oblique injury and is listed as doubtful to play against the Browns.

Tim Boyle is expected to make his first career start Sunday in Cleveland.

Goff was hurt in the winless Lions’ tie last Sunday at Pittsburgh.

The Lions signed Boyle to a one-year contract in free agency to back up Goff. Boyle, who spent the previous three years behind Rodgers in Green Bay, went on injured reserve after breaking a thumb in the preseason. He returned to practice last week.

Steelers’ Watt will not play; decision on Roethlisberger Saturday

The Steelers will head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

The team ruled Watt out after he missed a third straight day of practice because of hip and knee injuries suffered in last week’s tie against Detroit.

Pittsburgh also ruled out cornerback Joe Haden and starting left guard Kevin Dotson. Haden is dealing with a foot injury, and Dotson hurt his ankle against the Lions.

Watt is second in the NFL with 12½ sacks through nine games for Pittsburgh. His last sack — a takedown of Goff — could prove costly. Watt laid on the ground for several minutes after dropping Goff. Though Watt did make his way to the medical tent without assistance, he was unable to practice this week. This is the second game this season Watt will miss. A groin injury sidelined him for a Week 3 loss to Cincinnati.

The biggest question heading into the weekend is whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be available. Roethlisberger went onto the COVID-19 list last weekend and missed the Lions game. A decision on Roethlisberger is expected by Saturday.

Mason Rudolph will make his second straight start if Roethlisberger is unable to go.

LB Dupree among seven Titans ruled out

Linebacker Bud Dupree is among seven Titans ruled out for Sunday’s game with the Texans.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said right guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker David Long (hamstring), running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) also will be held out against the Texans.

Giants DB Ryan placed on COVID list

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after having close contact with someone who has the coronavirus, and his status for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers is uncertain.



