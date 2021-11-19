Before they departed, though, the damage that was inflicted on them was severe. The Celtics aggressively attacked the rim from all angles, putting constant pressure on this Lakers team that is filled with veterans whose best days of defense are behind them.

Boston pummeled the Lakers so thoroughly in its 130-108 win that Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel removed all of his stars with more than four minutes left.

With Bill Russell and Paul Pierce watching from courtside seats and ‘Beat LA!’ chants pouring down, the Celtics provided a glimpse of the potential they have insisted had remained buried during a frustrating start.

Advertisement

The Celtics scored 56 points in the paint, attempted 38 free throws and mostly did as they pleased. Jayson Tatum further distanced himself from his early-season slump, erupting for 37 points and 11 rebounds. Marcus Smart had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Dennis Schröder added 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Celtics held a 51-33 rebounding edge despite the absence of their starting center, Robert Williams, who sat out with a sore knee.

Jaylen Brown also remained sidelined because of a hamstring strain, and Lakers superstar LeBron James returned after missing more than two weeks with an abdominal injury. And when James helped the Lakers roar to an early 14-point lead, it appeared that his presence would be enough to help the Lakers snap out of their funk.

But the Celtics pulled within 61-60 at halftime and then smashed the Lakers in the second half with their relentless drives to the rim, outscoring Los Angeles, 70-47, after the break. The Celtics attempted 20 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Observations from the game:

▪ It was announced about a half-hour before tipoff that James would suit up for the Lakers. The 36-year-old looked ready and refreshed after his time off. He hit a collection of first-half shots from seemingly impossible angles and showed no rust. But he did seem a bit reluctant to attack the basket, perhaps because it was his first game back from injury. James did look to line up a drive on Romeo Langford on the final play of the third quarter, and Langford delighted the crowd by knocking away the ball and forcing a turnover.

Advertisement

▪ Los Angeles led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter and appeared in position to pummel the Celtics, who committed seven turnovers in the period. But Richardson and Smart kept Boston afloat, combining for 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Smart seemed to sense the need for extra playmaking with Brown out and Smart on the bench, and he was particularly aggressive. The Lakers are not a good defensive team right now and appeared willing to cede baskets if the Celtics put any effort into seeking them.

▪ Tatum started the game by hitting a 3-pointer, a rarity during his tough start to this year. It didn’t instantly ignite a hot streak, as he missed his next four shots, including three 3-pointers. But he found a rhythm in the second quarter, when he scored 14 points.

▪ The Celtics’ absences were particularly glaring midway through the first quarter, when coach Ime Udoka went with a lineup that included Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, and Enes Kanter.

Advertisement

▪ Much like the Celtics, the Lakers are still trying to create some chemistry and identify roles. Their offense appears clunky at times. In the first half Friday they routinely settled for tough fadeaway jumpers rather than attacking the basket and challenging the Celtics, who were without their top rim protector in Williams. The Celtics were perfectly content to see Russell Westbrook fire away from the perimeter.

▪ The basketball played in the first half wasn’t exactly beautiful. It mostly felt hectic, but hectic can be entertaining, at least. The Celtics had a good chance to take a lead to the break when Tatum helped knock the ball off of James near the sideline. But James came up with a steal after the ensuing inbounds pass and coasted in for a layup as he was fouled by Grant Williams.

▪ Boston had a shot-clock violation on its first possession of the third quarter, but that was not a harbinger. The Celtics went on a quick 8-0 run and remained in control for most of the period. They appeared connected and comfortable on offense, with Horford providing some strong minutes in the post.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.