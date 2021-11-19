Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun’s first attempt at retirement lasted less than six years and the 79-year-old said he’s not expecting to spend his second one on a golf course. Calhoun, who led UConn to three NCAA titles before hanging up his whistle the first time in 2012, stepped down Thursday as coach at Divison III Saint Joseph. He’s worked there the last four years to establish a men’s basketball program at the former all-women’s school. Calhoun said he has already begun discussions about serving in another role at the small university in West Hartford, Connecticut, helping it grow and helping its students.

Isaiah Thomas is putting on the red, white, and blue again. Thomas was announced Friday as an injury replacement for USA Basketball’s team that will open World Cup qualifying play this month in Mexico. The two-time NBA All-Star was added to the roster, along with Justin Anderson , as replacements for DaQuan Jeffries, and Frank Mason III . Thomas — an NBA free agent with hopes of getting back into the league — last appeared on the national team in February, starting two games during qualifying for the AmeriCup. He led the team with 14 points per game in those contests, with the U.S. defeating the Bahamas and Mexico.

Mavs retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey

The Dallas Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit in January. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to attend the Jan. 5 ceremony honoring the only player in league history to play 21 seasons with the same team. The ceremony will be held after the game ... New Orleans Pelicans reserve small forward Did Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s performance enhancing drug rules.

BASEBALL

Yankees trade right-hander to Phillies

Short of 40-man roster spots to protect prospects ahead of next month’s winter meeting draft, the New York Yankees traded right-hander Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies along with minor league catcher Donny Sands. New York received minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield and left-hander Joel Valdez from the Phillies. The 25-year-old Nelson was 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances over six stints this season. He stuck out 22 in 14 1/3 innings ... Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward got a contract extension that goes through the 2023 season and includes a club option for another year after that ... Clint Frazier’s tenure with the Yankees may have ended after five unfulfilling seasons when New York designated him for assignment to open a roster spot for a prospect ahead of the winter meeting draft.

SOCCER

FIFA makes playoff format change for last 2 teams

FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. FIFA cited “unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” when scheduling the games for June, more than two months later than the pre-pandemic schedule. Single games also avoid teams crossing several time zones for two-leg matchups ... Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez was fired amid his team’s poor run in World Cup qualifying. The Uruguayans are in seventh place in the 10-team South American qualifying group. They have four matches remaining to reach next year’s World Cup in Qatar

MISCELLANY

Casper Ruud advances to ATP Finals semis

As the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals, 22-year-old Norwegian Casper Ruud has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, and No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the elite season-ending event. Ruud showed off aggressive tactics in the decisive tiebreaker and served an ace on his second match point in a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over Andrey Rublev in his final round-robin match to secure his unexpected spot in the last four ... Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois will be out for about six weeks after surgery on his right hand. Comtois had the procedure Thursday to repair a broken bone in his hand, the team announced... San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL for slew-footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak.











