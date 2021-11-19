“I mean it says a lot about the Bay State in general that two of us are here and it says a lot about what we’re trying to do as soccer programs,” said Beaulieu-Jones, whose Warriors (13-3-6) went 1-0-1 against North (16-2-4) during the regular season.

Brookline coach Kyle Beaulieu-Jones and standout forward Isaac Heffess couldn’t help but smile when previewing the state final match, a showdown against Bay State Conference rival Newton North.

Shortly after the Brookline boys’ soccer team closed out Wednesday’s 1-0 state semifinal win over Lexington, attention shifted toward Saturday’s Division 1 state final.

“We do know each other well and it’s going to be an absolute battle between two well-coached teams.”

The teams are all too familiar with each other. Players from the neighboring towns have faced off since they were kids. A few of them are even on the same club team. Only one side will emerge victorious Saturday at Manning Field in Lynn (4 p.m.) and claim the school’s first boys’ soccer state title.

“Every time we play them it’s close and I’m just looking forward to another close game,” Heffess said.

Under the new MIAA statewide tournament format, there are three state finals Saturday between Eastern Mass. conference foes.

In addition to Newton North vs. Brookline, a pair of prominent Bay State Conference girls’ volleyball programs, Needham and Newton North, will battle for the Division 1 state title at Wellesley High (12 p.m.).

And in girls’ soccer, Patriot League rivals Whitman-Hanson and Silver Lake will square off in the Division 2 girls’ soccer state final at Hingham High (6 p.m.).

Silver Lake (14-4-4) had to beat another Patriot League team, Plymouth North, in the semifinals to reach Saturday’s final — the first in program history. The Lakers were 2-0 against Whitman-Hanson this season, winning 1-0 on Sept. 24 in Kingston and 2-0 on Oct. 19 in Hanson.

However, the Panthers (16-5-1) played both games without Liv Borgen, an All-New England selection.

“I can tell you I’ve thought about it a lot,” Silver Lake coach Scott Williams said. “I have mixed feelings. On one hand, you’re familiar with them. On the other hand, playing a team three times in a season is never easy. We know what we have here in the Patriot League and we hold each other in high regard.”

Another Patriot League girls’ soccer team, Hingham, is one win away from an undefeated season, looking to cap its first year in Division 1 with hardware. The top-seeded Harborwomen (21-0-1) will face upset-minded Natick at Whitman-Hanson High (3 p.m.). The sixth-seeded Redhawks (15-1-5) are excited to play the spoiler role.

“We’ve got nothing to lose,” Natick coach Dave Wainwright said after Wednesday’s semifinal win over Bishop Feehan. “We’re playing with a lot of kids who’ve never had playoff experience, so at this moment we kind of feel like we’re playing with house money.”

There are plenty of other storylines to follow across the state as the fall season comes to a close.

In boys’ soccer, 21st-seeded Canton will look to complete a magical run through Division 2 when the Bulldogs face West Springfield at Doyle Field in Leominster (1:30 p.m.).

In field hockey, the slate of state final matchups is headlined by a Division 1 showdown between a pair of undefeated teams, Walpole (21-0) and Andover (20-0-1), at Burlington High (12 p.m.). The Porkers are searching for a 13th state title since 1984, but will have their hands full with an equally dominant Andover side.

Fresh off a thrilling overtime win over Falmouth in the semifinals, Westwood faces Nashoba in the Division 2 state final in the second game at Burlington High (2 p.m.), while Ipswich plays Uxbridge in the D4 final at Woburn High (11 a.m.).

The two best teams in Division 3 are set for a showdown as top-seeded Sandwich (18-1-2) and second-seeded Watertown (22-0) play at Hanover High (1 p.m.). Neither team has allowed a goal during postseason play.

Watertown is looking for its first state title since 2017 after winning every year in Division 2 from 2009-17. This will be Sandwich’s first state title appearance under 24-year coach Kelsey Beaton.

“They said at the beginning of the year that they wanted to give this to me and they did,” Beaton said.

In Division 3 soccer, it could be a banner day for the Norwell soccer programs. The undefeated boys’ team is in pursuit of its first state title as it faces reigning D3 champion and top-seeded Belchertown at Medway High (11 a.m.).

The girls’ team, which hasn’t lost since the season opener, will follow with its state final matchup against Dedham (1:30 p.m.) The top-seeded Clippers (19-1-2) are seeking their second D3 state title in three years.

“I’m just so happy for the boys’ program, I mean we share a field every single day for three months,” Norwell girls’ coach Kara Connerty said. “The camaraderie between the two teams really benefits both of us. Saturday could be a very special day.”

Girls’ volleyball is also in store for tense matches Saturday. Needham, the reigning D1 state champion, and Newton North will meet for the second time this season, the Rockets (21-1) claiming a 3-1 victory at home Sept. 28.

In Division 2, Hopkinton can cap a 25-0 season with a win over top-seeded Westborough at Tewksbury High (4 p.m.). Two years after falling in the state semifinals, Dennis-Yarmouth broke through and will face Old Rochester in the Division 3 state final, while Medway (19-3) and Ipswich (21-1) try to punctuate outstanding seasons with a Division 4 state title.