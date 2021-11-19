Playing in the first Final Four in program history, the Harvard field hockey team pushed Northwestern into overtime Friday in Ann Arbor, Mich., with the score tied at one apiece. But when Northwestern was awarded a penalty corner in the second minute of overtime, Wildcat junior Bente Baekers swept in a direct shot for the winner at 2:02. It was the 18th goal of the season for Baekers and fourth game winner.

It was the first time this season No. 10 Harvard had given up more than one goal in a game.

No. 7 Northwestern moves on to face No. 9 Liberty, which stunned No. 5 Maryland, 3-2, in double overtime. The national championship game is Sunday.