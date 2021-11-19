Colts (5-5) at Bills (6-3), Sunday at 1 p.m.: Indianapolis is 1½ games behind New England. But a Colts’ win would thrown the AFC East into chaos — the Patriots would then come out of the weekend with a half-game lead on Buffalo in the race for the division title, with two games remaining against the Bills. Choice: Indy.

The Patriots crushed the Falcons Thursday night, 25-0 , to move to 7-4 on the season and into fifth place in the AFC playoff race. But with no New England game on the schedule for the weekend, what’s a Patriots fan to do? Here’s a look at Sunday’s games that impact New England’s playoff spot , and who Patriots fans should be rooting for, in order of importance.

This story originally appeared in Point After, the Globe’s Patriots/NFL newsletter. Sign up to get it in your inbox.

Advertisement

Cowboys (7-2) at Chiefs (6-4), Sunday at 4:25 p.m.: While a Buffalo loss is feasible and would have a serious impact on New England’s divisional situation, a Dallas win over Kansas City would serve two purposes: one, it would slow the Chiefs’ recent surge in momentum. And two, it could allow the Patriots to continue climbing the ladder in the AFC. Choice: Dallas

Texans (1-8) at Titans (8-2), Sunday at 1 p.m.: File this one under: Hey, it could happen. If Houston somehow finds a way to upset Tennessee, the Patriots would be just a game behind the Titans. New England will host Tennessee Nov. 28 in a game that could have serious implications when it comes to the AFC playoff race. Choice: Houston.

Ravens (6-3) at Bears (3-6), Sunday at 1 p.m.: A Baltimore loss on Sunday would vault the Patriots ahead of the Ravens. Choice: Bear down, Chicago Bears.

Steelers (5-3-1) at Chargers (5-4), Sunday at 8:20 p.m.: A tough call for New England fans, as Pittsburgh and Los Angeles are both very much in the playoff picture, just behind the 7-4 Patriots. One thing to keep in mind? The Patriots have a potential edge on the Chargers because of the head-to-head tiebreaker, so a Los Angeles win would damage Pittsburgh’s playoff chances, but the threat of the Chargers would be minimized because of the tiebreaker. And honestly, I’m not sure many New England fans could stomach the idea of rooting for the Steelers, regardless of the situation. Choice: Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Lions (0-8-1) at Browns (5-5), Sunday at 1 p.m.: A Detroit win — as wild as it sounds — would be a big help for New England, as it would go a long way toward ending Cleveland’s playoff hopes and put some distance between the Patriots and Browns. Choice: Detroit.

Bengals (5-4) at Raiders (5-4), Sunday at 1 p.m.: It was debatable whether or not to even include this game, for two reasons: one, it’s a toss up if you’re a Patriots fan, as both teams now trail New England by a full game. And two, both reeling teams sit on the outer fringes of the AFC playoff chase. Choice: Coin toss.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.