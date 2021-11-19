With six games to go, Judon has already reached a career-high in sacks (10.5), a milestone that prompted him to break out a little celebratory jig at the podium after Thursday’s shutout win over the Falcons in Atlanta. He also leads the team in quarterback hits (22) and tackles for a loss (11), and is the only player to hit double digits in both categories.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is an easy choice. The Patriots signed the 29-year-old Judon to a four-year, $56 million deal this offseason — and, so far, he’s been worth every penny.

Where does one begin when discussing the force that is the Patriots defense?

Advertisement

Judon’s role in the pass rush cannot be overstated. But he’ll be the first to point out that his teammates facilitate his success. On Thursday, he specifically shouted out defensive linemen Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, and Lawrence Guy.

“They put me in a great position,” Judon said. “They were pushing the pocket. They were making it hard for the quarterback to step up, so I can run the edge. They just put me in really good position to make those plays.”

That’s the beauty of this surging defense: The Patriots are getting contributions from players of all positions and experience levels.

There’s cornerback J.C. Jackson, who notched his sixth interception of the season Thursday night, picking off Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter. Jackson, who arrived in New England as an undrafted rookie in 2018, has put himself in position for a big payday when he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season.

There’s captain Devin McCourty, who has played a team-high 92.3 percent of the defense’s snaps. McCourty, now in his 12th year, is exceptionally durable and hasn’t missed a game since Week 16 in 2015.

Advertisement

In the fourth quarter against Atlanta, McCourty picked off Ryan for his second interception of the season. With the ball on New England’s 44-yard line, Ryan floated a deep pass for tight end Kyle Pitts only for it to sail over his head and into the arms of a diving McCourty.

Like Judon, however, McCourty is quick to point out the contributions of his teammates: Safety Kyle Dugger jammed Pitts, making it difficult for him to get downfield, and linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley broke through to charge Ryan, forcing him to release the ball to avoid a sack.

“That’s been the story for us in the passing game,” McCourty said. “Interceptions have come from great pressure. Almost every interception we’ve had, when you look back through it, somebody is hitting the quarterback, somebody’s causing a pressure.

“I think that’s how we need to play as a defense. When we can play like that, it’s going to be tough to beat us.”

Then there’s Dugger, the second-year safety who played Division 2 football at Lenoir-Rhyne. Dugger has emerged as an important piece of the secondary, earning the nickname “King Dugg” among his teammates for his athleticism, physicality, and nonchalant attitude.

Dugger has greatly improved in pass coverage, as evidenced by his three interceptions. On Thursday, he set the tone early when he broke up a third-down pass intended for Pitts on Atlanta’s opening drive. On Atlanta’s next possession, Dugger made a key tackle on wide receiver Russell Gage in the open field, turning what could have been a sizable gain into just a 1-yard reception.

Advertisement

Asked about the impressive development, coach Bill Belichick credited Dugger but also made sure to highlight the influence of those around the 25-year-old safety.

“He’s a smart kid,” Belichick said. “He learns a lot. He’s playing with some experienced players, especially with Devin and [Adrian] Phillips, but other guys in the secondary, other guys at linebacker, too, Hightower, Kyle [Van Noy], Jamie [Collins], Bentley, and those guys.

“He’s in there with a lot of experienced players. I’m sure he’s learned a lot about everything: keys, matchups, run force, pass coverage, blitzing. He soaks it all in.”

There’s also Barmore, who, in his first NFL season, has helped the defensive line control the game up front, bringing aggressiveness and power. He once again led all defensive tackles in snaps Thursday, registering three pressures on Ryan.

There’s Van Noy, whose two-sack performance Thursday earned a slow clap from Judon after the game. Van Noy’s second sack was a critical play on a third and 1 from New England’s 14-yard line. He brought down Ryan at the 27, forcing the Falcons to attempt a field goal.

Belichick called the defense’s performance in those short-yardage situations “a source of pride.”

“When you make goal-line stops or short-yardage stops — we’ve had a couple examples of that this year — it not only gives you a confidence, just as a defense, as a unit, but you say to yourself, ‘We’re going to fight for every yard, and they’re going to have to earn it,’ ” he said.

Advertisement

The list of contributors could go on. There’s Phillips, who has four interceptions. There’s Myles Bryant, who, after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2020, has stepped up to help offset for the absence of starting cornerback Jonathan Jones.

The group — a healthy mix of young and experienced players, draft picks, and free agents — certainly seems to be on to something.

Over their five-game winning streak, the Patriots have limited opponents to an average of 10 points. Over their last three games, they’ve surrendered just one touchdown, on the opening drive against Cleveland last week.

“We’re catching our stride,” Judon said. “I think we’re all playing with a lot of confidence.”

As for how would Judon describe the unit?

“We play within the rules, but we’re a nasty group,” he said.

Despite losing Jones to a season-ending shoulder injury and cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade to the Panthers, the Patriots defense continues to prove each week that it is a force to be reckoned with.

“We’ve got to keep it up,” said Jackson. “It’s going to get scary.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.