Ullmark hasn’t played since Nov. 11 when he gave up five goals in a 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Swayman played both games last weekend, picking up wins against the Devils and Canadiens to improve to 5-2 on the season with a 2.16 goals against average.

Linus Ullmark will be in net Saturday and Jeremy Swayman will finish out the back to back Sunday against the Calgary Flames.

“We do want to get Ullmark in there as quickly as possible,” Cassidy said.

Swayman has settled into a groove, particularly at home, where he’s 4-0 with a 1.50 goals against average. Ullmark, meanwhile, is 2-1 with a 3.28 goals against average at the Garden.

Advertisement

“I think Sway’s kind of found his game, found his rhythm, now let’s see if we do the same for Linus,” Cassidy said.

…

In his fourth season with the Bruins, Connor Clifton has experience on the ice and a rapport in the locker room that garners trust in his abilities.

At the same time, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is looking for results on the blue line and is willing to experiment with different pairings to get it.

When the Bruins face the Flyers on Saturday at TD Garden, Cassidy will go with the pairing of Jakub Zboril and Mike Reilly with Zboril playing the right side. That will leave Clifton on the outside looking in as a healthy scratch.

In 11 games this season, Clifton is minus-4 with an assist and no goals scored.

“Obviously, he’s earned the trust of the staff, been around, and as a right shot it fit better, right,” Cassidy said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to perform every night consistently and I think Cliffy is still battling through some of that even in-game.”

The past two games, Cassidy paired Clifton with Zboril, who had played just one game before breaking through against the Devils and Canadians last weekend.

Advertisement

“Zboril was in, does his job, moves the puck a little bit, a little more dynamic offensively, yet still solid defensively,” Cassidy said. “So he shouldn’t get frozen out either. So there’s lots of balance.”

Part of playing Clifton with Zboril was to shake up Reilly, who’s minus-1 with one goal and two assists in 11 games. Reilly was a healthy scratch in both games as Cassidy wanted to see the 28-year-old get back to moving the puck quickly in transition the way he did last season.

“Mike was a little more of a message,” Cassidy acknowledged. “I’ll be the first one to tell you that. I would assume he hopefully gets it and gets to his level and stays in the lineup every night. That was the plan. The other guys are less farther along in their careers, so it’s a little more of a battle for the other two.”

…

The Bruins will face the Flyers for the second time this season. Last month, the Flyers ran away with a 6-3 win in Philadelphia, scoring three goals in the third period.

Cassidy downplayed any notion of a rivalry between the two teams. Since 2010-11, the Bruins are 26-15 against the Flyers.

“It’s not the same as it was in the 70s, obviously,” Cassidy said. “I think they both had a reputation of being the Broad Street Bullies and the Big Bad Bruins. So I think there was a little bit of that, who could be the biggest, meanest team. Now, you’ve got 32 teams, you just don’t see them that often.

Advertisement

“I suspect they’re some individual ones, but I don’t know if the team one is where it was still with Toronto, Montreal, even Tampa. We’ve just seen them in the playoffs. Even Carolina, we got some nastiness the first game.”

The Bruins haven’t faced Philadelphia in the postseason since 2011, when they beat the Flyers, 3-1, in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Some of that has to build [in] the playoffs,” Cassidy said. “That’s how it started, I think, in the 70s and that’s what it would probably take to get back into those levels.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.