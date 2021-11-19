CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was expected to sign off on the recommendations later Friday, making broad booster eligibility official US policy a week before Thanksgiving, the unofficial start of holiday season and as infections tick up in large swaths of the country. Fearful of winter surges, officials of about a dozen states, including Massachusetts, already have already moved on their own to broaden booster eligibility to those 18 and older amid strong evidence that vaccine immunity wanes over time across all age groups.

WASHINGTON — Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed a coronavirus booster-shot-for-all policy Friday, voting 10-to-1 to allow all adults to get an extra shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. In a separate vote, they recommended the shots for all people 50 or over.

Health officials and experts hope that straightforward federal recommendations will eliminate confusion about eligibility and prompt millions to get the shots before they travel or gather with friends and family.

Only about 38 percent of fully vaccinated people over 65, and 18 percent of all adults have gotten boosters, including those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who need an extra dose to be fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The action by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices follows the authorization of the two vaccine boosters for all adults Friday morning by the Food and Drug Administration. The actions make official what has been taking place on the ground, where many consumers who wanted the shots were able to get them by saying they fell into one of the eligible groups. Millions more stayed on the sidelines, however, either because they believed that they didn’t need the shots or they didn’t qualify for them.

In the past, some panel members had questioned the benefit of offering boosters to healthy young people, especially since the two mRNA vaccines are linked to an extremely rare risk of inflammatory heart problems, such as myocarditis, largely in males.

But data on side effects from boosters presented for the first time Friday provided reassuring information. Preliminary information from one vaccine safety monitoring system showed that of 26 million mRNA boosters given in the United States, there were a dozen confirmed reports of myocarditis, and another 38 pending investigation, said Tom Shimabukuro, a CDC vaccine safety official. The median age of the dozen confirmed with myocarditis is 51. Ten were discharged from the hospital and six recovered from symptoms, he said.

Data from Israel, where nearly 4 million booster doses have been given to those 12 and older since August, shows lower rates of side effects and other reactions after people received booster doses than after doses one or two.

Washington Post

Austria prepares for lockdown

Austria will go into a nationwide lockdown Monday and impose a coronavirus vaccination mandate in February, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday. It is the first such lockdown in a European nation since the spring, and the first national vaccine mandate to be announced in a Western democracy.

Austria has one of Europe’s highest national coronavirus infection rates, with 14,212 new cases registered in 24 hours Thursday. And the Alpine country has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with just 66 percent of the population fully inoculated.

Recent restrictions on unvaccinated people have failed to bring the outbreak sufficiently under control, leading to the measures announced Friday.

“For a long time — maybe too long — I and others assumed that it must be possible to convince people in Austria to voluntarily get vaccinated,” Schallenberg said Friday. “We therefore have reached a very difficult decision to introduce a national vaccine mandate.”

The lockdown, reminiscent of those imposed across Europe last winter, before coronavirus vaccines were available, will last for at least 10 days and affect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Schools, where students are tested regularly, will remain open, as will grocery stores.

In Germany, where nearly 79 percent of adults have been vaccinated but where infections have reached record highs in recent weeks, Parliament voted to force unvaccinated people going to work or using public transit to provide daily tests.

On Friday, the governor of Saxony, Germany’s hardest-hit state, announced new restrictions starting Monday, including a ban on events and gatherings for people regardless of their inoculation status. The governor, Michael Kretschmer, said that state lawmakers would approve the measures Friday afternoon.

The leaders of four regions in Italy have called on the national government to impose a lockdown on unvaccinated people — even as Italy’s entire workforce is now required to either be vaccinated or tested regularly for the virus.

In Belgium, where the number of patients in intensive-care units is the highest since May, authorities have made working from home mandatory for four days a week until Dec. 12.

Eastern European countries like Bulgaria and Romania, where vaccination rates are the lowest in the European Union, are facing record hospitalizations and deaths. Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia are recording their highest numbers of infections since the pandemic began.

New York Times

Millions of health workers still unvaccinated

Almost 1 in 3 health-care workers were not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of mid-September, according to a study published this week, suggesting that millions of them could remain unimmunized by a January deadline set by the Biden administration.

Researchers used a sample data pool of 3.3 million individuals working at 2,086 medical facilities from January to September. The study was released Wednesday by the American Journal of Infection Control, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

American health-care workers were among the first people in the world to get access to coronavirus vaccines. The portion of fully vaccinated workers rose from 36 percent in January to 60 percent in April, but the pace slowed sharply through the summer.

That tempo reflected that of the broader national vaccine rollout. Many Americans received their vaccine shots between last winter and this spring. The seven-day average of daily doses administered in the United States peaked in mid-April at about 3.5 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By June, the seven-day average had fallen below 1 million. It was only last month that the figure resurfaced above 1 million, as more adults received booster shots.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly said that looming mandates helped nudge up the nation’s vaccination rate. The White House had shied away from such requirements until later in the summer.

The health-care providers with the highest vaccination rates were those who worked in children’s hospitals, according to the study, with 77 percent of employees there fully immunized against the coronavirus. Medical care centers in metropolitan counties had higher vaccine coverage than those in rural and nonmetropolitan urban counties, the researchers said.

The study comes as a vaccine mandate for health-care facilities running Medicaid and Medicare approaches. The Biden administration will require roughly 76,000 of these centers to ensure that their more than 17 million employees are vaccinated. The institutions that do not comply could lose funding from the federal government. The mandate takes effect Jan. 4.

Washington Post

Netherlands bans fireworks on New Year’s Eve again

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — New Year’s Eve celebrations will again be muted in the Netherlands after the government banned fireworks on Dec. 31 for the second straight year amid soaring coronavirus infections.

The ban is intended “to prevent, as much as possible, extra strain on health care, law enforcement and first responders,” the government said Friday.

The number of people treated for fireworks-related injuries dropped by 70 percent last year, the government said, in a welcome relief for Dutch hospitals already overburdened by COVID-19 patients.

A financial compensation package will be put in place for fireworks sellers hit for the second time by a ban. Fireworks are only sold in the Netherlands in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve. On the night, people traditionally take to the streets to set off fireworks around midnight.

The government said that firework shows organized by municipalities are not covered by the ban and can go ahead if coronavirus restrictions allow it. Infections are rising steeply in the Netherlands and the government already has imposed a partial lockdown due to last at least two more weeks.

Associated Press



