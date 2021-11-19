Modi said his government would repeal three farm laws aimed at fixing the country’s struggling agricultural sector, in a surprise concession to yearlong protests by farmers worried that the overhauls would ruin their livelihoods.

On Friday, with a rare retreat, Modi suddenly does not look quite as dominant.

NEW DELHI — Narendra Modi has dominated politics in India for seven years. With broad public support and big majorities in Parliament, the prime minister has pushed through dramatic and sometimes damaging policies. His government has fiercely advocated a Hindu-focused nationalist agenda and used increasingly heavy-handed tactics to silence critics, with little effective opposition.

The government, he said in a televised address, “will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge the protesting farmers to return home to their families, and let’s start afresh.”

Modi timed his announcement for Guru Nanak Jayanti, a holiday celebrated by Sikhs, in a nod to India’s minority Sikh community, who make up the base of the protest.

“Today, I beg the forgiveness of my countrymen and say with a pure heart and honest mind that perhaps there was some shortcoming,” he said.

The speech stunned Indians accustomed to Modi’s usual stance as a muscular leader impervious to criticism. But it signaled that his standing has weakened amid a variety of problems, including a disastrous response to a second wave of the coronavirus and a struggling economy.

“Modi’s image as a tough, no-nonsense prime minister has suffered a huge dent,” said Yashwant Sinha, a former finance minister who quit Modi’s party in 2018.

Modi himself remains popular, according to some polls, and the disorganized opposition makes it highly unlikely he will lose power.

But in May, his Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a decisive loss in elections it had considered winnable, in the state of West Bengal. Polls show the BJP’s lead in Uttar Pradesh — a state seen as a bellwether for the national vote, and which will hold elections early next year — has weakened.

Some of that weakening may be a result of the farmer protests. After more than a dozen rounds of failed negotiations, the farmers changed tactics this fall, shadowing top officials of Modi’s government as they campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and across northern India.

During one such confrontation in October, a BJP convoy rammed into a group of protesting farmers, resulting in the deaths of four protesters along with four other people, including a local journalist. The son of one of Modi’s ministers is among those under investigation in connection with the episode.

Since then, Akhilesh Yadav, an opposition politician and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has held huge campaign rallies that have worried the incumbent BJP leadership there.

“The BJP of the rich wanted to cheat the poor and farmers with land acquisition and these black laws,” Yadav said in a tweet Friday.

Economists widely agree that India’s agricultural sector needs an overhaul. Its farms grow some crops in such excesses that they rot in silos or get exported, while people suffer from malnutrition elsewhere in India.

Modi’s government had argued that the new laws would bring private investment into a sector that more than 60 percent of the population still depends on for their livelihood. But the farmers, already struggling under heavy debt loads and bankruptcies, feared that reduced government regulations would leave them at the mercy of corporate giants. Their suspicions grew after the BJP passed the laws quickly last year.

For more than a year, protesting farmers have camped out in tents outside New Delhi, snarling traffic. In January, while Modi watched a military parade in the city to commemorate a national holiday, farmers drove tractors through police barriers, leaving one farmer dead and others injured.

The farmers refused any compromise short of repeal. They remained in their tents through last year’s harsh winter, the summer heat and the second COVID-19 wave, which caused havoc in New Delhi. Their campsites resembled small townships, with community kitchens, laundry facilities, and even gyms and volunteer masseuses.

Until Friday, Modi and his supporters had stood firm, labeling the farmers secessionists and pawns in the service of opposition parties, and ignorant of how the agricultural reforms would benefit them.

“The government has had to eat humble pie,” said Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi.

Narendra Singh Tomar, India’s agriculture minister, on Friday still defended the laws, saying Modi had a “clean intent” to revolutionize farming.

“I am sad that we were not able to convince some farmers of the country about the benefits of these laws,” he said.

Protest leaders on Friday greeted Modi’s turnaround with cautious optimism, with plans to meet at the main protest site in New Delhi to discuss next steps.

Ramandeep Singh Mann, a farmer leader and activist, said he was “ecstatic” after hearing the news. “Like you’ve conquered Mount Everest!” he said.

What remains unclear, Mann said, is whether the government will agree to the farmers’ other major demand: a separate law guaranteeing a minimum price for crops. Tomar said the government would form a committee to consider the matter.

For now, Mann said, farmers would continue their siege outside the borders of New Delhi until Parliament formally repealed the three laws.

“Until that day, we will be there,” he said.