And so begins a new era for the multidisciplinary global arts collective, originally the brainchild of world-famous cellist and musical goodwill ambassador Yo-Yo Ma. Giddens, a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, was named the organization’s new leader during the socially distant summer of 2020, with executive director Kathy Fletcher describing her as “the unicorn we were looking for” — Silkroad focuses on music of the Americas in addition to its home ground of Europe and Asia. Friday evening, Giddens made her long-awaited live debut as the group’s artistic director in the world premiere of “Phoenix Rising,” a new program set for an American tour in 2022, featuring new commissions and arrangements as well as a few tried-and-true Silkroad favorites.

CAMBRIDGE – With her bare feet visible beneath her floor-length skirt, the new artistic director of Silkroad stepped delicately onto the stage of the Loeb Drama Center. Behind her, several instruments droned a sustained C. She hummed the note into her handheld microphone once, twice —and then fluttered her fingers at the audience and hummed again. It took a few moments for it to catch on, but eventually the sound was echoing from all around the room. Because when Rhiannon Giddenstells you to sing along, you very well sing along.

Advertisement

The musical branch of the larger Silkroad organization, Silkroad Ensemble unites instruments from numerous countries, traditions, and tuning systems, weaving their unique sounds into a singular whole through custom compositions. The facile takeaway from a Silkroad performance would be that music is a universal language; its true lesson is that common ground can be found if people are willing to adopt a beginner’s mindset and cooperate to find it.

This is how you get pieces like “Silent City,” a shattering meditation for Western strings, percussion, and kamancheh (a Persian bowed string instrument about the size of a viola but played upright, a la cello) composed by the group’s kamancheh player Kayhan Kalhor. And tabla master Sandeep Das’s newly commissioned arrangement of Rabindranath Tagore’s “Ekla Cholo Re,” a Bengali song that was a favorite of Mahatma Gandhi — here Giddens sat center stage with crossed legs, her banjo in her lap as one might hold a sitar, singing the acrobatic melody with only the slightest wobble of unfamiliarity. Beside her, Das (a Silkroad founding member) beamed like a proud father as his hands raced across his tabla. One could think of few better portents for the future where Giddens is concerned.

Advertisement

According to the program notes, the final touring version of “Phoenix Rising” will also include three new commissions not included on Friday’s program — given that, “Phoenix Hatching” may have been a more apt title for the version offered at the Loeb Drama Center. The program was described as a “collective grieving song and clarion call” — but who was singing, and who was being called to what? That unanswered question rang loudly through “Internal Chamber,” a series of personal anecdotes from the pandemic sourced from Silkroad artists, narrated and sung by Nora Fischer with dance by Preeti Vasudevan and video projections of line drawings by Kevork Mourad. The vignettes were pretty clearly divided into two camps: the heart-wrenching and the seemingly frivolous, with the latter instantly recognizable when Fischer adopted an exaggerated accent while Vasudevan’s movements became jerky and manic.

This criticism is not to trivialize anyone’s individual experiences, whether of processing grief and loss or of finding tidbits of joy or meaning in a dark time. But as a whole, “Internal Chamber” was obviously created in a bubble. It gave narrative power to people with class privilege: to shelter in place instead of working on the front lines, or to channel one’s attentions into art, or even to take time and stop and mourn what has been lost. In other words, people like myself, and probably most of the audience on Friday night.

Advertisement

The final spoken story, recited in conjunction with violinist Mazz Swift’s poignant arrangement of “Goin’ Home,” was the only one that looked mostly outward, confronting the audience with a Black artist’s memory of encountering the video of George Floyd’s murder under a police officer’s knee and the deluge of “are you okay?” messages from well-meaning friends afterwards. Fischer’s delivery was straightforward and respectful, and as a non-Black person, hers was not the right voice to narrate that uniquely Black experience.

If anger is a step on the road to recovery, I left the theater slightly further along that path. I was grateful for all the experiences the evening had offered, from the scheduled program to a surprise encore set by Yo-Yo Ma; but still I was angry. If everyone took the space and time they need to rest and heal, the system as we know it could not run — and because the system helps the rich and powerful stay that way, that space and time remains a reward of privilege. The “collective song of grief” offered by “Phoenix Rising” is not the problem, but neither is it a solution; as it stands, it illuminated how much of a privilege it is to sing it.

Advertisement

SILKROAD ENSEMBLE: PHOENIX RISING

Nov. 19. At Loeb Drama Center, American Repertory Theater, Cambridge. Repeats Nov. 20 & 21. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.