“I tell people all the time that I never served in the military. The only thing I can give back is this [parade], so I’m giving back this way,” DeMacedo said during a broadcast of the parade on WCVB-TV.

The coronavirus pandemic put America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration on hold for 2020, but Olly DeMacedo, longtime executive director of the parade, said coming back after the year off made Saturday’s event extra special.

Marching bands, Pilgrims, and a giant turkey passed by Plymouth Rock Saturday morning as thousands gathered to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving after missing the parade last year.

Crowds bundled in hats and gloves, and largely forgoing face masks, watched floats glide along the parade route in downtown Plymouth, the town where the first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621. Between performances from marching bands, historical displays made their way down Water Street in chronological order to honor parts of the American story.

Reenactors dressed as Pilgrims were followed by Minutemen, the crew of the USS Constitution, a replica of the first plane flown by the Wright Brothers, vehicles used in World War II, a float commemorating the first moon landing, and a helicopter carrying Vietnam veterans.

A float honoring first responders and frontline workers drew crowds to their feet, as did a performance dedicated to the Indigenous Peoples and immigrants who live in the United States.

First Nations chiefs led groups of Lithuanians, Greeks, Vietnamese, Guatemalans, and other immigrants and their descendants, clad in their traditional dress. Behind them, lines of volunteers carried the flags of 193 countries and crossed beneath a giant American flag that hung over the parade’s starting point.

“I think it’s very significant that as we celebrate this parade, we think of ‘E pluribus unum,’ ” historian Paul Jehle said during the WCVB-TV broadcast. “We’re all different, have different perspectives on all kinds of things, and yet we can come together as one. ... We can be one America.”

Jehle, the executive director of the Plymouth Rock Foundation, donned a pilgrim outfit during the parade. He said keeping history alive is always important, especially at events such as the Plymouth celebration.

“How many 400th things will we ever celebrate in life?” he said.

