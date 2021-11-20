Clergy convened a vigil at the town’s gazebo on the edge of Mill Pond that drew about 80 community members, many of whom have children in the schools, to quietly reflect on the furor that has engulfed this North Shore town.

DANVERS — Following revelations of racist and homophobic behavior on the high school hockey team and the discovery of hate graffiti in its middle school, the town’s faith community gathered Saturday evening to pray for healing.

“I think people really wanted to come together and say that this isn’t okay ... and that we’re here for you and we want to stand with you and cheer for you, for all the kids who felt dehumanized,” said Rev. Carol Strecker of the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church.

“Children learn what they live — this doesn’t happen in a vacuum, ” she said. “They learn it somewhere, and so it’s sort of upon us as the adults to figure out where that comes from, too. It’s not just about the kids. It’s about how we are with each other. ... Taking a hard, honest look and shining a light on those difficult places in our communities is hard and scary work. If we want what’s best for the kids, we have to look at what’s going on in our country, the bigger picture.”

The 45-minute vigil followed weeks of intense public scrutiny of Danvers school leaders’ response to reports of hazing by the Danvers High School boys hockey team in the ‘19-20 season, and the discovery of swastikas in middle school bathrooms over the last two weeks.

Students at the Holten-Richmond Middle School found the swastika in a bathroom on Thursday and reported it to school officials, Superintendent Lisa Dana said in a letter to the school community last week.

It was the second time in two weeks that the Nazi symbol was found in a school bathroom. The first instance was reported Nov. 9.

John Ferraro, who attended the gathering Saturday with his wife and two children, both of whom are in elementary school, said it is incumbent upon parents to talk to their children about these issues.

“I think there just needs to be a dialogue, [because] I know a lot of times kids don’t really know what they’re saying, they don’t know what the meaning is behind a swastika or a lynching or things like that, especially in middle school,” said Ferraro, who is Jewish. “I think it’s our job as parents to educate our kids on this and hopefully they’ll make the right decisions.”

The second swastika was found two days after Dana and the Danvers School Committee issued a statement acknowledging that they “fell short” in their public response to allegations involving the boys’ varsity hockey team at Danvers High School.

The incidents involving the hockey team emerged following a Globe report on Nov. 6 that detailed a former player’s allegations of a locker room environment of violent, racist, and homophobic misconduct, as well as an effort by school officials to conceal the results of investigations into the team from the public.

The former player, who was a member of the 2019-20 team, reported to Danvers police and school investigators that he was beaten by a teammate for refusing to shout the n-word in a ritual known to the team as “Hard R Fridays” and was touched inappropriately by another player in a ritual the team called “Gay Tuesdays.”

Annlauren Djoko, a 17-year-old senior at Danvers High School, said she was shocked to hear about the hockey team’s locker room culture but didn’t want to lay the blame solely on the students.

“The main cause for all of this is ignorance,” she said. “I don’t think they’re inherently trying to make other people feel bad or feel like they don’t belong. But because of that ignorance there, they don’t understand the [weight] of what it is they’re saying.”

In their statement on Tuesday, Dana and the School Committee praised the former player for having the courage to come forward and said they regret that their communication to the public “fell short in terms of emphasizing the seriousness of what occurred and the district’s response, causing concern and dismay regarding a very serious set of incidents of racism, homophobia, and bullying.”

The team’s coach, Danvers police Sergeant Stephen Baldassare, has denied knowing anything about the alleged misconduct and has since resigned. Baldassare served for many years as a school resource officer and now supervises the town’s school resource officers.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.