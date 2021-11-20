Last week, rarities were highlighted by an adult brown booby at Nantucket, a wood stork in Gloucester at the Green Landing and Marsh, the continued presence of a Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham, a tropical kingbird at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, and the confirmation of a Western meadowlark at the Honeypot in Hadley. Otherwise, fall migration has virtually ceased for this year other than the eventual arrival of winter gulls and alcids, rough-legged hawks, Northern shrikes, and snowy owls, as well as possibly varying numbers of irruptive winter finches such as common redpolls, pine and evening grosbeaks, and red or white-winged crossbills.

Advertisement

Berkshire County: The highlights were headed by a Barrow’s goldeneye in Stockbridge at the Stockbridge Bowl, a Northern shoveler and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield There were eight red crossbills elsewhere in Pittsfield.

Bristol County: The area hosted a Eurasian wigeon in Acushnet, a great egret at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, a clapper rail in Fairhaven, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Noquochoke Wildlife Area in Dartmouth, and another Lincoln’s sparrow at Horseneck Beach.

Cape Cod: Highlights included the aforementioned Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham, a well photographed and heard tropical kingbird at the Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, and a very late black tern at Race Point in Provincetown. Other noteworthy reports featured a thick-billed murre at Race Point, two marbled godwits and three tardy barn swallows at Forest Beach in Chatham, a black-throated blue warbler in Cummaquid, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher near the Nauset Coast Guard Station in Eastham.

Franklin County: The area was graced by the presence of a Northern shrike at the Orange Airport and Northern goshawks in Colrain and at Gate 33 at the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem.

Advertisement

Hampden County: Observers spotted five Northern shovelers at the Fannie Stebbins Refuge and two more at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow. At Mount Tom, three black vultures were sighted.

Hampshire County: Notable sightings included a red-throated loon at Quabbin near the Windsor Dam, two cackling geese and three black vultures in Amherst on the campus of UMass, two more black vultures in Easthampton, and the previously mentioned Western meadowlark at the Honeypot in Hadley.

Middlesex County: Notables included a greater white-fronted goose at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, the continued presence of European goldfinch in the vicinity of the Lexington Community Farm and the Arlington Reservoir, where a lesser yellowlegs was also still present, and a lingering osprey at Fresh Pond in Cambridge.

Nantucket: An adult brown booby was seen by many observers in the harbor area, and two cattle egrets were found at Bartlett’s Farm. Additionally, huge numbers of gulls of a variety of species continued to be concentrated off the east end of the island.

Norfolk County: There were six great egrets in Quincy, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond in Randolph, and a continuing rufous hummingbird at a feeder at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline.

Plymouth County: There were seven sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson and a white-eyed vireo at Tidmarsh Sanctuary in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: Last week, the luminaries included an American bittern, two great egrets, and an ash-throated flycatcher near Lawn Avenue path at Belle Isle in East Boston, a blue-gray gnatcatcher at the Winthrop Greenway, a grasshopper sparrow at Peter’s Hill at the Arnold Arboretum, and a clay-colored sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Advertisement

Worcester County: The region hosted a cackling goose at the Davis Farmland and a cattle egret on Redstone Hill Road, both in Sterling. At the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, a sandhill crane was observed.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.