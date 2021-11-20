LACONIA, N.H. — Bob Lawton, the owner of the world’s largest arcade, was a regular presence dressed in red suspenders and handing out free tokens to kids at Funspot until his death Nov. 11 at the age of 90.

Lawton started the Laconia, N.H., business in 1952 after borrowing $750 from his grandma to build a mini-golf course in the Weirs, New Hampshire Public Radio reported on Friday.

Seven decades later, Lawton transformed the mini-golf course into a destination for more than 600 types of arcade games — from pinball to bowling and Skee-Ball — which earned his business the Guinness World Records title as the world’s largest video game arcade.