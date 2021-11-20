Yet for too many parents, this is a time fraught with anxiety

Thursday may be turkey time, but for kids, it’s also the start of the countdown. Just 30 days until Santa Claus comes.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

“Without this program, Christmas would be extremely stressful and I would feel bad,” the mother of an 11-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son wrote to Globe Santa. “Thank you to everyone involved in making this so successful and helping those in need.”

Advertisement

Since 1956, Globe Santa has delivered toys, books, games and other gifts to families in the Greater Boston area so their children can experience the thrill of the holidays.

Thousands of requests for assistance from parents and guardians have been pouring in for months, and Globe Santa needs your help to meet the need.

Sometimes the situations are dire. “This year has been very challenging for our family,” wrote the mother of a one-year-old baby girl. “My daughter has been in and out of the hospital since birth and has undergone several surgeries.”

Understandably, the girl’s parents are excited and grateful to celebrate the holidays together.

“My daughter is our first child and we would love to make her first Christmas special,” she wrote. “Globe Santa would bring so much happiness to our family this Christmas.”

Another mother from Boston wrote that she and her husband give their children an abundance of love, stability, and support. But they’re having a hard time saving enough money to provide their 11- and 5-year-old sons with presents this holiday season.

“I returned to school as a full-time nursing student that requires me to be in school three days a week plus the study time” the boys’ mother wrote. “My husband is a cab driver, so sometimes he makes enough for rent, bills, etc. Other days, no business.”

Advertisement

These families will be on Globe Santa’s list this year, ensuring that their children have presents to open during the holiday season.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of thousands of individuals, groups, businesses and others who make the program possible, Globe Santa raised nearly $1.7 million and 30,592 Massachusetts children in 17,508 families experienced the thrill of the holidays.

You can help put a smile on a child’s face, during this time of unparalleled need, by visiting globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.







