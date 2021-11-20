Staff immediately pulled the fire alarm, extinguished the fire, and safely evacuated the building.

The fire was discovered after high school dismissal and during preschool pickup at 2:50 p.m., the Natick Police Department said in a Facebook post on behalf of Natick Public Schools.

About 50 Natick High School students and staff members were evacuated Friday afternoon after a student allegedly set a fire in the boys’ locker room, according to officials.

The Natick fire and police departments responded to the scene, officials said. Natick police are conducting an investigation for possible criminal charges.

The fire was “deliberately set by a member of our student body putting everyone at risk,” Superintendent Anna Nolin said.

“We are furious and very disappointed,” Nolin said in the post. “After two very long years of isolation, we are determined to reclaim our culture of togetherness, safety and respect.”

The school has since been reopened to students and staff.

Those with information about the incident are asked to report it anonymously at https://www.natickps.org/contact_us/speakupnatick. The school will follow up on all reports.





