A 62-year-old Boston man who was sought as a person of interest in an incident in which a man allegedly exposed himself to a group of 14-year-old girls was taken into custody Friday night at the MBTA’s JFK UMass station, according to Transit Police.

Wayne MacDonald was recognized by an “observant” officer in Dorchester and placed in custody, MBTA Transit Police said in a tweet Saturday.

MacDonald, who is a Level 3 sex offender, eluded MBTA Police detectives earlier Friday by “forcefully removing” a GPS bracelet he was court-ordered to wear, Transit Police said. .