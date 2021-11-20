A 62-year-old Boston man who was sought as a person of interest in an incident in which a man allegedly exposed himself to a group of 14-year-old girls was taken into custody Friday night at the MBTA’s JFK UMass station, according to Transit Police.
Wayne MacDonald was recognized by an “observant” officer in Dorchester and placed in custody, MBTA Transit Police said in a tweet Saturday.
MacDonald, who is a Level 3 sex offender, eluded MBTA Police detectives earlier Friday by “forcefully removing” a GPS bracelet he was court-ordered to wear, Transit Police said. .
The arrest came one day after Transit Police released surveillance photos of MacDonald, who was sought in connection with an incident in which a man exposed himself on the westbound platform of the MBTA’s State Street station on Tuesday afternoon, Transit Police said.
According to the Massachusetts sex offender registry, MacDonald was convicted of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior five times from 1993 to 2000.
In 2007, MacDonald was also convicted of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
