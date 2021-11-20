The pandemic has “underscored the fact that we all depend on each other,” Cardinal Sean O’Malley said at the event, held at Catholic Charities Yawkey Center. The buzz of hundreds of volunteers combined with the spirit of giving make the Thanksgiving Project a potent piece of annual inspiration, he said.

And everywhere, the glint of foil turkey pans reflected the Saturday morning sunshine, as people streamed away from the United Way’s turkey giveaway with the fixings for 3,300 Thanksgiving dinners packed into grocery bags, tucked into totes, and wheeled off in all manner of grocery carts.

On the shady side of the street, the walk-up line stretched the length of the long Dorchester block. In the drive-through line, Nissans, Jeeps, Hyundais, and Hondas snaked around the corner for well beyond a quarter-mile.

“It really is inspiring and it makes Thanksgiving a more meaningful celebration,” O’Malley said. “Because, you know, being thankful means being willing to share, to realize that everything is a gift, that life is gift, everything that we have is a gift.

“We depend on each other, and certainly this kind of gathering underscores that,” he said. “I just wish there weren’t so many people who were experiencing shortage of food.”

Mildred Lee, 85, of Dorchester, said she was grateful for the turkey, rice, and corn bread she and her 64-year-old son will share.

“It means a lot to me because it helps with my grocery money. I’m on a fixed income,” Lee said.

Steven Welcome, 53, also of Dorchester, said he sees “a lot of people struggling, including myself.”

“It means a lot, not only for me, but the community, too,” Welcome said. “This community was hit hard by the pandemic.”

Welcome said he and his 38-year-old brother would share the Thanksgiving groceries.

“It’s a big help, no matter how small,” Welcome said. “I don’t have to take money from my pocket.”

Saturday’s operation in Dorchester was the largest of 30 similar sites across Eastern Massachusetts, from Attleboro to the Merrimack Valley. With 3,000 more meals given away than last year, this year is the event’s biggest ever.

All told, the effort will reach 18,000 families and feed more than 70,000 people, according to the United Way.

With food costs continuing to rise and the pandemic contributing to increased food insecurity nationwide, Saturday’s effort was especially necessary, said Bob Giannino, chief executive of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.

“We’re literally mobilizing hundreds of volunteers and hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to feed all the folks who are in need at this time,” Giannino said.

“We have people typically very good at stretching a dollar who just can’t stretch it anymore,” Giannino said. “That’s what we hear from folks who come out on a day like today.”

Beth Chambers, director of Catholic Charities South and Greater Boston, oversees the food pantry on Columbia Road on a daily basis. She’s watched need skyrocket.

Where the pantry once gave out 3,000 pounds of food a month, it now gives away 10 times that in a week, Chambers said. The pantry helps 250 families every day, she said.

“It has not gone down,” Chambers said.

In assembly-line fashion, volunteers on Saturday transferred a diminishing mound of turkeys into grocery totes filled with canned corn, green beans, and black beans, and onto a table for pickup. In the drive-through line, student volunteers packed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy into popped trunks. Every free meal also included a shiny foil turkey pan.

Linda Morris, 69, said the line appeared long but the wait “wasn’t as bad as it looked.”

Morris said she was impressed and surprised by the entire enterprise, from the quick bag-parsing process to the hundreds of pre-registered recipients.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this large of a turnout,” Morris said. “This is really big.

“It’s a good cause,” said Morris, who lives with her mother and sister in Roslindale.

“It means a lot for my family. The church was offering it to us,” Morris said. “Now we have a Thanksgiving dinner, thank God — and Catholic Charities.”

