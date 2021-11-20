Wakefield Public Schools is working to make students feel physically and emotionally safe after a Wakefield Memorial High School student’s “serious and inappropriate” use of social media, officials said.

After the student’s conduct was reported on Oct. 11, Wakefield schools started working with the Wakefield Police Department “to develop a fuller understanding of its impacts, and address the situation,” Superintendent Douglas Lyons said in a statement.

Wakefield Memorial High School took steps to address the incident that aligned with their student discipline policies, Lyons said. The school is also working closely with the families of the students who were affected, according to Lyons.