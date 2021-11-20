The discharge happened at 1:30 p.m. in the airport’s security screening area, but the airport doesn’t have an active shooter situation, according to statements released on the airport’s Twitter account.

One of the busiest airports in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, was the site of an “accidental discharge” of a weapon Saturday afternoon, according to the airport officials.

Officials said the incident is currently under investigation and the Atlanta Police Department is on the scene. Airport operations have also resumed.

On social media, videos circulated showing chaotic scenes of panicked travelers ducking and running in the airport. There were also reports of brief flight delays, according to CNN.

This situation comes as pre-holiday travel ramps up. AAA anticipates that more than 4 million people will travel via air for Thanksgiving.

Atlanta’s airport was the reigning worlds busiest airport, but has been lowered to No. 2, with 42,918,685 annual passengers in 2020, based on Airports Council International’s report.

