Blaise was “excited” to get vaccinated, Wu said, though she noted “all he wanted to do” was play in the inflatables at the clinic.

Mayor Michelle Wu held the hand of her 6-year-old son Blaise as he got a shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. Her younger son, Cass, is 4 and not yet eligible for the vaccine because of his age.

Inflatable bounce houses, basketball hoops, and a DJ blasting “Kidz Bop” greeted entrants to Saturday’s family vaccine day at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester, an opportunity for children and parents alike to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We got through it, no tears, no drama, and I’m very very happy,” she said afterward.

Speaking to reporters, Wu said it was critical for residents to get vaccinated, with COVID-19 cases on the rise and the cold winter months just around the corner.

“It’s a huge opportunity now that the vaccination is open to kids 5 years old and up. This is the best thing that we can do to protect our families, to protect our whole communities, to keep schools open and businesses open,” Wu said. “I really encourage everyone as we’re headed into the colder months, as we’re headed into the holiday season. Take the time to make an appointment now.”

All three vaccines approved for use in the United States were offered at the clinic, which offered walk-in appointments. Saturday’s event, while geared toward vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds who became eligible late last month, allowed for residents to receive their first, second, or booster shots of the vaccine.

Wu said clinics like this one are critical to making sure residents are able to get vaccinated with ease.

“I’m so grateful to make sure that people don’t have to jump through all the hoops and go to barriers or even pre-register. We came in today, it was a walk-in site, no wait at all, and I encourage everyone to look up your closest neighborhood site,” she said.

Residents from around the Dorchester area trickled in as the day wore on, including 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez, of Jamaica Plain. Gonzalez brought his sons, Javier, 10, and Rafael, 6, to get vaccinated Saturday morning.

Gonzalez said it was difficult to find a time to get his children vaccinated during the week, so the Saturday morning clinic presented the perfect opportunity.

“Any little thing we can do to help make them a little safer,” he said. “Any chance they’re not spreading it, we’ll do our part.”

The kid-friendly environment at the clinic helped ease their nerves, he said.

“It feels safe here ... the toys and games make it easier.”

Rafael Gonzalez said he was “a bit scared” of getting the shot, but added that it “only hurt a bit.”

Rachele Gardner spoke to her 5-year-old daughter Vera before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Dorchester resident Angela Sabir, 65, came to get her booster shot at the clinic after hearing about it from a neighborhood association. The clinic’s proximity to her home had tremendous appeal, she said.

“It’s right in my neighborhood. It’s great,” she said.

She encouraged the rest of her family, including her grandchildren, to attend the event and get vaccinated, she said.

The clinic was organized by Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, which has run several similar clinics throughout the city. The organization’s chief executive, Charlie Murphy, said it was important that the clinic was able to meet residents where they are.

“Just being available [and] letting the neighborhood know we’re here [is important],” he said. “The people who wanted to get vaccinated have gotten vaccinated, so now it’s a matter of finding folks.”

Rachele Gardner, 34, brought her 5-year-old daughter, Vera, to get vaccinated. Gardner said the clinic’s child-friendly theme helped get her daughter to agree to the shot.

“It definitely made it easier to convince her it was a good idea,” she said.

Gardner received her booster shot just before her daughter got her first dose of the vaccine. She said it was important for them to get the shot at the same time to “show her it was going to be OK.”

Rachele Gardner comforted her 5-year-old daughter, Vera, as she received a COVID-19 vaccine. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.