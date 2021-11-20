But what if you’re not of that generation, don’t care about authenticity the way Holden does, and view the society Holden rejects as being even worse than he thinks it is, its bigotry running so deep that phoniness is just a character flaw? Anthems of alienated youth have abounded and teemed and multiplied since “Catcher” touched down in 1951. The allure of the book’s soft taboo status — and its moment and mystique and place on high school English syllabi — are long gone. And so is the late author himself, having hinted by his example at the possibility of Holden’s dream of escape. What if you’re not of a generation marked by the novel — might Holden’s story still feel like yours anyway? A question for my 13-year-old son, I thought, taking my copy down from the shelf for him but, in coincidental observance of the anniversary, opening it myself.

J.D. Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye” turned 70 this year. If you’re of a certain generation, then there’s a fair chance that its 17-year-old hero’s profane, moody, aimlessly adventurous story felt like your own, however removed you were from the rarefied air he breathes. The fencing equipment Holden Caulfield leaves on the subway on the way to a prep school team match; his farewell visit up the hill to grippey Mr. Spencer, whose bedroom reeks of Vicks Nose Drops; his fight with his school roommate Stradlater over Jane Gallagher, who always keeps her kings in the back row. You were practically there.

Advertisement

I remembered it well and yet not well enough, all the details that had stuck with me making all the ones that didn’t surprising. So many lead in the same direction: to loneliness. Other than his little sister Phoebe, whom he loves but also feels he has to protect from himself, Holden hasn’t got a friend in the world. On the night he runs away from boarding school, he looks out the window and says, “I felt so lonesome, all of a sudden. I almost wished I was dead.” This is the character that as a kid I most identified with? The character whose world had seemed almost glamorous? Not this time around, I thought, relieved not to have given my son the book.

But as I read on, the feeling came back to me. Holden hasn’t got a friend, but the reader has one in him. You trust him to tell the truth because he trusts that you’ll understand it. When he says he almost wishes he was dead, you can tell what he means by “almost” in a way you can only with a close friend.

Advertisement

J.D. Salinger poses for a portrait as he reads from "The Catcher in the Rye" in 1952. San Diego Historical Society

“Catcher” was nearly 10 years in the making. The war got in the way: Salinger landed at D-Day, saw heavy combat in Germany, and was in a counterintelligence unit that liberated Dachau — all with the draft pages reportedly in his pockets. Whatever made it into its 200 pages would have been considered and reconsidered, and yet the idea not only of including a passage like this one but of essentially building a story from such passages must have seemed improbable:

One thing about packing depressed me a little. I had to pack these brand-new ice skates my mother had practically just sent me a couple of days before. That depressed me. I could see my mother going in Spaulding’s and asking the salesman a million dopy questions — and here I was getting the ax again. It made me feel pretty sad. She bought me the wrong kind of skates — I wanted racing skates and she bought hockey — but it made me sad anyway. Almost every time somebody gives me a present, it ends up making me sad.

Advertisement

Of the seven sentences in the paragraph, four say almost the same thing. Even as a digression, the passage hardly seems adequate. Holden’s mother has gotten him new skates, but they’re the wrong kind. He’s sad about them even so. If they’d been the right kind, he might have been even sadder. It’s not much of a story. Salinger does this kind of thing a lot: Characters and settings are mentioned only to be dropped, details provided or withheld seemingly at whim, statements of mood repeated.

But taken in the context of Holden’s departure from boarding school, the story of the skates is another thing. “I stood for a while next to the stairs and took a last look down the goddam corridor,” he reports on the next page. “I was sort of crying.” He’s on the verge of tears as he packs his bags. His sadness about his skates reflects a mood in which disappointments run together.

The thing about Holden is that however low he gets, his words, especially the incidental ones, throw off sparks. His idiom is still all his own. Try salting your speech with “and alls” and “goddams” and “kind ofs” and see how far you get.

Advertisement

Maybe it’s the repetition, maybe the emphases — ”the skates my mother had practically just sent me,” “a million dopy questions,” “every time somebody gives me a present, it ends up making me sad” — but one way or another, it sweeps you up and takes you along and talks to you and makes you feel privately important.

I’ll be handing my copy of “Catcher” to my son after all.

James Wallenstein is the author of “The Arriviste” and lives in California.