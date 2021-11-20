BC had it deep in Florida State territory, but Dent leaped and corralled a Phil Jurkovec pass at the 25. Before the late momentum shift, it was a dominant effort by Florida State.

The Eagles (6-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) fell behind, 19-3, at the half, and 26-3 less than three minutes into the third quarter. They scored 20 straight points and almost stormed all the way back, but Florida State (5-6, 4-4) prevailed thanks to an interception by Akeem Dent with 1:42 remaining.

Fresh off a thrilling comeback over Georgia Tech, Boston College nearly pieced together an even more improbable rally Saturday at Alumni Stadium before losing, 26-23, to Florida State.

The Seminoles jumped in front, 7-0, on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson with 3:43 left in the opening quarter. The teams combined for seven completions and seven penalties in a slow-moving first.

BC answered with a 46-yard field goal from freshman Connor Lytton 47 seconds into the second quarter to make it 7-3, then the Seminoles quickly responded with a seven-play, 85-yard drive capped by a 7-yard TD reception from Lawrance Toafili.

The Eagles moved the ball into the red zone on their next possession, but they ran it on third and 1 and fourth and 2 and turned it over on downs at the 11-yard line with 4:25 left in the half. After a Florida State punt, Kalen DeLoach tackled Travis Levy in the end zone for a safety to extend the Seminoles’ lead to 16-3, then Ryan Fitzgerald added a 36-yard field goal with 50 seconds left to make it 19-3 at the half.

Florida State controlled the line of scrimmage and racked up 231 yards in the half, compared with 95 for BC.

The teams traded TDs to start the third quarter, as Malik McClain reeled in a 15-yard grab and Pat Garwo scored on fourth and goal from the 3 for BC to make it 26-10 with 8:10 left in the third. A comeback still seemed unlikely at that point, but it began to seem possible.

BC converted on fourth and goal from the 3 once again early in the fourth quarter on a run from Jurkovec to make it 26-16, but the 2-point conversion pass was no good. After a three-and-out, Jurkovec hit Zay Flowers in stride for a 36-yard score, but Dent found a way to give Florida State the win.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.