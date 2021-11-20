Boston (9-5-0) put 43 pucks on Philadelphia netminder Martin Jones, the most shots the Flyers have allowed in a game this year. The Bruins’ high-water mark for shots (44) was set during a game at Toronto where they went rush-for-rush with their speedy opponent. Saturday’s totals came largely from good work in the offensive zone, sticking to their structure, and possession.

It was their third game in a row scoring five or more goals, after beating New Jersey and Montreal by a combined 10-2 score in last weekend’s back to back.

PHILADELPHIA — Derek Forbort had his first career two-goal game, Craig Smith added an exclamation point with his first of the year, and the Bruins returned from their five-day layoff with a 5-2 win over the Flyers Saturday night.

Forbort’s efforts made it two straight games in which a Bruins defenseman scored a pair, after partner Charlie McAvoy scored twice against the Canadiens last Sunday.

Up, 4-2, in the third, the Bruins added the backbreaker at 12:47. They had a penalty kill canceled after Brandon Carlo was called for tripping, Philly center Claude Giroux taking a delay of game on a faceoff. It was immediately unclear why. David Pastrnak cut across the middle, outwaited Jones, and scored his fifth of the year.

Forbort, who also committed two penalties, didn’t have a chance for an empty-netter hat trick. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault left Jones in goal until the final buzzer.

Netminder Linus Ullmark, in goal for the first time since a loss to Edmonton nine days before, picked up his first win since Oct. 30. He made 29 saves.

Observations through 40:

▪ Whatever Derek Forbort did during the Bruins’ recent break, it worked.

Offense is a bonus for the 6-foot-4-inch blueliner, who signed last summer for three years and $9 million to provide a heavy, left-side presence on defense and the penalty kill. He had eight goals in six years with the Kings, Flames, and Jets when he arrived here.

As of Saturday, he is the leading scorer among Bruins defensemen (four goals). He also has his first career two-goal game.

Forbort’s pair of blasts — one of them a top-shelf snipe — had the Bruins up, 3-2, on the Flyers after 40 minutes at Wells Fargo Center.

▪ The Bruins, returning from a five-day break, outshot the home team by a 34-19 margin through two periods. They hammered them in the first (21-8 shots) and pounded netminder Martin Jones with pucks, much of their attack off solid work in the offensive zone rather than one-and-done rush opportunities.

However, they squeezed no juice from a pair of mid-period power plays, one of them drawn by David Pastrnak as he stickhandled and spun his way from tight coverage into a tripping call.

The pair of man-advantages were essentially bookended, meaning the Bruins’ top players were getting a lot of work. It was time for the grunts to chip in.

▪ Grunts? We meant golden-handed goal-scorers.

With 1:35 left in the first, Tomas Nosek roofed a slick backhand from in tight, putting the Bruins up by a goal and ensuring that all that good work wasn’t for naught.

Nosek went Johnny Bucyk, stuffing it upstairs over Jones’s glove, after fellow fourth-liners Curtis Lazar and Anton Blidh bumped defensemen Nick Seeler and Keith Yandle out of the way. Blidh, who started the sequence by chipping it deep, picked up his second assist in three games by throwing a hip into Yandle and slipping the puck to Nosek at the side of the goal.

With Trent Frederic nearing a return — he skated with the team Saturday morning, and could be available by the end of the week — Blidh isn’t hurting his case to remain in the lineup.

▪ The Bruins doubled the lead 30 seconds into the second, after Forbort put a heavy slapper off a pair of Flyers on the way to the goal. Justin Braun deflected it over Jones’s blocker.

▪ The Flyers found their crease-crashing game, steamrolling the Bruins on a response shift that ended with the 2-1 goal just 52 seconds later. Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo, and Taylor Hall were in the vicinity, but no one had Derek Brassard, who crashed the crease and scored.

▪ Giving it back remains an issue for the Bruins. In 13-plus games, they have allowed nine goals within five minutes of their own, four within a minute, and seven in less than two minutes.

▪ Brassard, the journeyman (nine NHL teams, including five and a half years with Columbus) factored in again at 9:25 of the second, tying the game on the power play. The Flyers had the edge after Brad Marchand was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct during a scrum. Brassard cleaned up a puck that Curtis Lazar had a chance to clear.

▪ The temperature had risen by that point. Charlie McAvoy dumped fellow ex-BU Terrier Joel Farabee, received two uncalled cross-checks to his back, and dropped the gloves. McAvoy bloodied Farabee, but the Bruins — who should have been on the power play — lost the exchange.

▪ Forbort had the final word of the first 40, gliding in and firing high glove after dogged work by Craig Smith to advance the puck through the neutral zone.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.