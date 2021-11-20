The Bruins will play 36 games in 74 days, leading up to the Olympic break (Feb. 2 through 23). In that stretch of 10-plus weeks, they’ll have two breaks of three days between games, and four breaks of two days.

Having played an NHL-low 13 games entering the weekend, they were set to embark on a ride of 15 games in 28 days, a run that includes three back-to-backs, beginning with this weekend’s Philadelphia-Calgary swing. They will soon catch their peers in games played.

“To be honest, it hasn’t been great,” Brandon Carlo said of the spotty start to the year, which had the Bruins 2 points out of the wild card (8-5-0) entering Saturday. “I think we’ve all looked at the schedule each day and have seen that we’re at 13 games and other teams are close to 20. It’s been really weird. But you know, the ebbs and flows of the season, you’ve got to adjust. I think we can find our groove in these next couple of games, and from there, we should be pretty well set because things will get a little more consistent.”

The Bruins have accepted the hand the NHL’s schedule-makers dealt them. It was fine by winger Craig Smith, who was back in the lineup Saturday with third-liners Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula. He had been out since Nov. 11 but only missed two games. Defenseman Jakub Zboril, who stayed in the lineup as Connor Clifton sat and Mike Reilly returned from two games as a healthy scratch, had time to get his steps correct.

“For the newer players, some of the system and structure stuff helps if you can practice it,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You don’t have to learn from mistakes made in a game. I’d say I would rather have played more early on with new faces, to get the chemistry going, both goalies in a better rhythm. I think there would be more pluses if we had a more standard schedule.”

Following last weekend’s road-home back-to-back (New Jersey, Montreal), the Bruins spent two days away from the rink entirely, and used their practice time to shore up their defensive details. How are things coming along? It’s hard to tell. We haven’t seen much of them.

“Philly’s a good offensive team,” Cassidy said. “Calgary’s scoring. So probably get a better feel for that this weekend.”

…

Trent Frederic was a participant in the morning skate at the Wells Fargo Center, wearing a non-contact jersey. He won’t play this weekend, but could return Wednesday if he runs through a full-contact practice on Tuesday … The Bruins went with Linus Ullmark over Jeremy Swayman because the rookie didn’t have a great game last time here: five goals on 24 shots on Oct. 20, the only time he has allowed more than two goals in his seven starts. Plus, the Bruins wanted to get Ullmark back in after Swayman took the ball for last weekend’s back-to-back. “It wasn’t a half-an-hour decision,” Cassidy said. Swayman, who starts Sunday against Calgary, is 8-0-0 with a .945 save percentage at home … Martin Jones, the Bruin-for-a-minute (June 2015), got the start for Philadelphia. He turned back 37 of 40 in that Oct. 20 game against the Bruins … After dropping a shootout decision to the Lightning on Thursday, the Flyers are 53-94 in shootouts (.361), the worst record of any team since the skills competition was added in 2005-06. One of their wins came in a bizarre fashion: On March 10, 2020, when Brad Marchand left the puck at center ice. The Bruins are eighth-worst (69-82, .457), but they do have the worst shooting percentage of any team (25.8) … Philly’s Kevin Hayes, who missed the first 12 games of the year after abdominal surgery, returned for a pair and has missed the last two … The Flyers’ transition game took a hit with the loss of defenseman Ryan Ellis, who will miss four to six weeks with an undisclosed injury.

