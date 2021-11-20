Next up, the annual rivalry game and hatefest against No. 8 Michigan that may end up determining the winner of the division.

Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes — all in the first half — as No. 5 Ohio State bolted out to a 49-point halftime lead on the way to a startling 56-7 rout Saturday that eliminated the Spartans from the Big Ten East race.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud lit up No. 7 Michigan State early and gave his coach the rare luxury of being able to let his mind wander to next week’s showdown with Michigan.

Advertisement

“We’ve got everything riding on this thing coming up right around the corner,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “And I got to tell you, the game wasn’t even over yet and I was thinking about it. There’s just so much going on here.”

Day should savor this one for at least a minute.

Stroud, who threw his first collegiate football pass less than three months ago, was 32 for 35 for 432 yards against the Spartans’ sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football.

The redshirt freshman completed 17 straight passes, setting an Ohio State record, and positioned himself as maybe the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into the championship stretch of the season.

“My O-line did a great job the whole game,” he said. “I was back there chilling, in a sense.”

This is Stroud’s third 400-yard game in 10 career starts and his fourth game with at least five touchdown passes.

Chris Olave, a senior playing his last game in Ohio Stadium, had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns to break the school record for career touchdowns with 35, one more than David Boston (1996-98).

Advertisement

Garrett Wilson grabbed seven catches for 126 and a pair of scores, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD.

“You can see our capability,” Day said. “We’re playing really good football, clean football. We have a high ceiling.”

The Buckeyes scored on all seven first-half possession before backing off.

“We got blasted,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “We were not able to eliminate the explosive plays on defense and were not able to execute on offense.”

Michigan State Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III, the nation's leading rusher, was turned into a nonfactor by the Buckeyes. Walker, who rolled his ankle in last week's win over Maryland, had just six carries for 25 yards.

“He’s a little banged up right now, so we’re gonna use the guys who can go,” Tucker said.