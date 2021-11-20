The senior forward scored a pair of goals, including the winner from 15 yards just two minutes into overtime, lifting the second-seeded Generals to the Division 4 state title with a thrilling 2-1 win.

Claire Nistl stood at midfield, the Division 4 state championship trophy in her hands, as she hoisted the piece of hardware up to the sky, greeted by a round of cheers from the Hamilton-Wenham fans packed into the bleachers of Lynn’s Manning Field.

“Once I saw the ball hit the back of the net I almost lost my breath,” said Nistl, an EMass All-Star. “I thought it was a dream. I didn’t think it would ever happen. I know the whole entire team persevered and we couldn’t have done it without our coaches, fans, and support.”

Hamilton-Wenham (18-1-2) was two minutes away from securing the state title in regulation, but in a final push from the top-seeded Skippers (16-3-2) freshman Tess Barrett deposited a shot from the left side of the box into the far right corner of the net, tying it 1-1 and sending the match to overtime.

“The momentum was totally going Cohasset’s way and I told them going into overtime it’s not over and you’ve worked really hard for this and you have to keep fighting,” Hamilton-Wenham coach Nancy Waddell said.

In overtime, Nistl controlled the ball at midfield and dribbled through four Cohasset defenders, making a few cut moves to create space. At the 15-yard line, she unleashed a shot into the bottom left corner of the net, past the dive of the Skippers keeper for the state title winner.

“I picked up my head for a brief moment and saw two defenders and decided to go right,” Nistl said. “It was the right choice and it happened very very fast. This was our 90th day since the season started and we just wanted to make the last 90 days worth it.”