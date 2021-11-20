NEW HAVEN — Harvard receiver Kym Wimberly caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Luke Emge with 22 seconds to play as the Crimson shocked Yale, 34-31, in their 137th meeting Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 49,500 at the Bowl.
The Bulldogs had won three of the last four encounters in the series, including a 50-43 double-overtime triumph here in 2019 that gave them a share of the Ivy League title. And after sophomore quarterback Nolan Grooms threw his third touchdown pass of the day, a 27-yarder to David Pantelis, with 7:47 to play the hosts appeared to be in control after erasing a 10-point, second-half deficit.
Yale drew first blood with Grooms throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Darrion Carrington to cap a 95-yard drive. But the Crimson scored 20 of the next 23 points on a 1-yard run by Aidan Borguet, two 47-yard field goals from Jonah Lipel, and a 35-yard return of a blocked punt by linebacker Kobe Joseph. Harvard, though, had trouble containing the lefthanded Grooms, who threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end JJ Howland to draw Yale to within 20-17 at halftime.
From there the two ancient rivals traded punches. Emge tossed an 11-yard scoring pass to Ledger Hatch. Then Yale running back Spencer Alston fought his way up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown and Grooms connected with Pantelis to put Yale up, 31-27. But Emge led his mates 66 yards in six plays in 37 seconds with no timeouts and found Wymberly in a crowd for the winner.