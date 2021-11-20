NEW HAVEN — Harvard receiver Kym Wimberly caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Luke Emge with 22 seconds to play as the Crimson shocked Yale, 34-31, in their 137th meeting Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 49,500 at the Bowl.

The Bulldogs had won three of the last four encounters in the series, including a 50-43 double-overtime triumph here in 2019 that gave them a share of the Ivy League title. And after sophomore quarterback Nolan Grooms threw his third touchdown pass of the day, a 27-yarder to David Pantelis, with 7:47 to play the hosts appeared to be in control after erasing a 10-point, second-half deficit.