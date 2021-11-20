There were plenty of Patriots in attendance for Friday night’s Celtics-Lakers game . Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore and owner Robert Kraft sat courtside next to each other, earning some face time on the jumbotron in the second quarter.

The Patriots have the weekend off, thanks to their Thursday night game.

Among the others in the building to watch the Celtics win, 130-108, were cornerback J.C. Jackson, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith, linebackers Ronnie Perkins and Ja’Whaun Bentley, nose tackle Davon Godchaux, offensive tackle Michael Onwenu, safety Adrian Phillips, and running back Damien Harris.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, meanwhile, shared his excitement for English singer Adele’s new album, “30,” which was released on Friday. Judon tweeted: “Wait a [minute], this is god sent. New Adele album and I got the weekend off. Can someone say K.A.R.A.O.K.E?”

Tight end Hunter Henry and his wife, Parker, visited New York City on Saturday, while kicker Nick Folk flew home to Dallas, where his family lives. Folk and his wife have four kids: 8-year-old twin boys, a 6-year-old daughter, and a 4-year-old son. Even though the time away can be challenging, Folk’s sons keep close tabs on his performance.

“My twin boys, they track everything,” he said. “They can tell you all the stats of all these guys so it’s very fun to see them get into that.”

As for how rookie quarterback Mac Jones plans to spend his first Sunday off?

“Just get home and watch the film and relax with my family and just keep watching film,” he said after Thursday’s night game.

Spreading Thanksgiving cheer

Several Patriots are assisting those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy is organizing his 11th annual Thanksgiving giveaway, where he will provide 150 local families with groceries for their holiday meals. Each family will receive a turkey, fresh vegetables, sides, and fixings. The event is scheduled to take place Monday at the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club of Boston in Roxbury. Guy and teammates are expected to be in attendance to mingle with the families, as well.

Barmore also sent out a message in hopes of connecting with any families in need of assistance. Barmore, who grew up in Philadelphia, tweeted on Friday: “What up y’all I want to help out a few families for Thanksgiving. If you are in [the] Philly or Boston area and need some help with groceries for the holidays, e-mail me at BmoreBeGreatgivingback@gmail.com.”

The Patriots Foundation and Goodwill, too, teamed up to distribute over 200 food baskets on Tuesday to individuals from Goodwill’s job training and youth programs. Kraft will be on hand to help load the baskets into the recipients’ cars, and several local businesses, including Worcester’s Table Talk Pies and Haverhill’s Fantini Bakery, donated items.

Philly connection

Barmore and Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts swapped jerseys after Thursday’s game in Atlanta. Leading up to Thursday’s game, Pitts said he was looking forward to seeing Barmore and Smith because they all grew up in Philadelphia. Pitts and Barmore played at the same time in the Philly Catholic League in high school but never competed against each other . . . Judon’s stellar 2021 season has earned praise from former Patriots tight end Ben Watson, who was teammates with Judon in Baltimore in 2017. Watson tweeted on Friday, “I told that boy he was going to be great when he used to sit behind me in team meetings in Baltimore, telling jokes and asking a million questions. [He] was only a rook then. Proud of you homie!!!! Just getting started!!” Judon responded, “When I tell you I had some of the best OG’s. This man is only one of them.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.