“After I scored my penalty, I knew I was going to save the last one,” Pettit said. “And then I knew exactly where I was going — to the alumni [in the stands]. I wanted to celebrate with everyone that’s been part of this program.”

Pettit made a diving save to his left to stop Belchertown senior Joseph Bianco’s shot in the final round of PKs, propelling the third-seeded Clippers to their first state title in program history with a 3-2 victory over the top-seeded Orioles, the 2019 Division 3 state champ.

MEDWAY — Alec Pettit didn’t doubt he would come through in the clutch. Moments after he scored in the fifth round of penalty kicks during Saturday’s Division 3 state final, Pettit returned to his normal position between the posts and settled in to face one last shot as the Clippers goalkeeper.

Norwell (21-0-2) erased a 2-0 deficit it took into halftime after junior Jack Holt netted a pair of goals before the intermission for Belchertown (17-2-4) . Senior Mischa Spasic cut the Clippers’ deficit with a goal off a penalty kick minutes into the second half, and senior Alex Geagea tied the game at 2 with 22:30 remaining.

After two scoreless 15-minute overtimes, each team picked five players to participate in PKs. Although Belchertown freshman goalkeeper Jack Mandeville saved Norwell junior John Mullen’s opening-round shot, senior Ethan Thompson, Spasic and Geagea each scored in order before Pettit found the back of the net.

Seniors Hunter LePage and Shay O’Neill, and junior Christopher Adzima scored for the Orioles in the first, third and fourth rounds of penalty kicks, respectively.

Belchertown nearly put the game away in the second overtime, though Pettit stopped three consecutive shots from point-blank range to keep the 2-2 score intact.

“Those three consecutive saves — oh my goodness,” Norwell longtime coach Jack Brown said. “That’s why he’s the best goalie around, by far.”

The Norwell girls completed a state championship sweep for the school's soccer teams by beating Dedham in overtime. Brad Joyal

Allison Jenkins, girls clip Dedham in overtime

In recent weeks, Norwell girls’ soccer coach Kara Connerty has been telling senior Allison Jenkins to shoot the ball low. Jenkins took Connerty’s message to heart, and made sure she kept the final shot of her high school career low to the ground.

The strategy paid off.

Jenkins rattled a low shot from the top of the 18-yard box off the post and into the net to lift top-seeded Norwell to a 2-1 overtime victory over No. 3 Dedham in the Division 3 state championship.

“My coach has been saying, ‘Shoot it low! Shoot it low! Shoot it low!’ and I finally shot low and got it,” Jenkins said. “I’m just proud of myself for taking the corrections.”

Jenkins’s game-winner helped the Clippers (20-1-2) capture the program’s first state title since the 2018 squad earned a 2-0 victory over South Hadley in the state final. The Marauders finished their season with a 16-1-6 mark.

Junior midfielder Chloe Kirchner assisted on Jenkins’ goal — which came with less than 2 minutes remaining in a 15-minute overtime — after burying a 32-yard free kick that gave Norwell a 1-0 lead with 16:10 left in the first half.

Dedham forced overtime once senior Jamie McDonough flipped the ball over the hands of Norwell sophomore goalkeeper Belle Pettit from close range with 15 minutes remaining in regulation.

The Clippers were the stronger team during overtime, however, as they maintained steady pressure and took three corner kicks before Jenkins’s shot snuck past Marauders sophomore goalkeeper Chea Michaelidis.

The walkoff victory capped off a banner day for Norwell.

“I’m proud of Norwell as a whole,” Kirchner said. “We all worked really hard and we all put in the effort every day at practice.”