The senior do-it-all athlete broke a 66-yard game-winning touchdown run with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter to hand top-seeded Scituate a 21-14 victory over No. 4 Grafton in the Division 4 state semifinals at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton.

With seven minutes to go in a tie game, the Sailors were hoping to put together a lengthy, clock-draining drive that ended in points.

“We kind of had that all year where we just battle and battle and battle and figure out a way to pull out a ‘W’,” Scituate coach Herb Devine said. “You have to give the ball to your better players in the fourth quarter and Keegan stepped up big time.”

Advertisement

Sullivan had just 35 rushing yards through the first three quarters, but finished with 144 on 11 carries, combining with senior D’Kari Rodrigues (11 carries, 124 yards) to lead a powerful Sailors ground game. Scituate had just enough juice to overcome Grafton quarterback Tyler Dimond, who spent the afternoon scrambling in the backfield and extending plays with his legs, finishing with 151 passing yards and 76 rushing yards (2 TDs) as he rallied the Gators (10-1) from a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter.

“We came out with a lot of energy and then they matched it,” Sullivan said. “They were giving us some different looks on defense. We made some adjustments and started pounding the ball and it worked out for us.”

Scituate (10-1), which snapped Grafton’s 12-game win streak, advances to the state championship for the first time since 2018, when Sullivan was a freshman playing sparingly during a 35-14 Division 5 win over Nipmuc. Scituate will face the winner of No. 2 Duxbury and No. 3 Foxborough, who play Saturday night (7 p.m.) in Quincy.

“It’s awesome,” Sullivan said of making a return trip as a senior. “Being able to do it with all the kids I’ve grown up with playing and this team is just awesome.”