Will Shipley , with 112 yards, joined Pace in surpassing the 100-yard mark on the ground and also had two TD runs. Shipley also threw a 2-yard jump pass TD to Davis Allen.

Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers won their 13th straight over No. 13 Wake Forest, delaying the Demon Deacons’ run to the ACC Atlantic title with a 48-27 victory Saturday.

At last, Clemson looked like the powerhouse it was supposed to be this season.

“For us, offensively, it’s our best game of the year,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

It sure took a while for the Tigers (8-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to play up to their preseason billing. But everything clicked, like so many other times, against Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1), which has not won at Death Valley since 1998.

“We already knew we had it in us,” said Pace, a sophomore. “It was just the right time to pull it out.”

Clemson, which won its 34th straight at home, also kept its hopes of a seventh straight trip to the ACC title game alive with the stunning rout. It was the Tigers’ first win over a ranked opponent in four tries this season and the most points it had scored against a Power Five team.

The Demon Deacons entered the game averaging 44.7 points and 498 yards a game. They left with a season low in points and had only 36 yards rushing.

Still, Wake Forest remains in the divisional driver’s seat and can make its first championship game appearance in 15 years by beating Boston College next Saturday.

“You tell me we’re 9-2 and going to Boston College playing for an ACC championship,” Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman said. “I can’t tell you I wouldn’t be excited about it.”

For the Tigers to reach the title game, they would need Wake Forest to lose to BC and have No. 25 North Carolina lose one of its final two games.

The Tigers’ defense, the team’s lifeline while the offense struggled at times this season, set the tone. Hartman was sacked seven times and threw an interception. The Deacons also fumbled twice, both leading to Clemson touchdowns. Hartman finished with 312 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown with Wake trailing by 22 points.

No. 1 Georgia wins in rout

Standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown and No. 1 Georgia was again dominant in a 56-7 rout of visiting Charleston Southern.

Georgia (11-0) was in full control against Charleston Southern (4-6), the Football Championship Subdivision team from the Big South. The Buccaneers fell to 0-25 all-time against FBS teams.

The Bulldogs allowed only 126 yards — 68 rushing on 31 carries and 58 passing.

Davis didn’t have to wait very long as he scored on a 1-yard plunge out of the Bulldogs’ jumbo package for the game’s first touchdown. He was stopped on his first try from the 2.

Brock Bowers had two touchdown catches and four Bulldogs, including Davis, had scoring runs. Zamir White ran for 83 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown, on only four carries.

Bennett and JT Daniels split time at quarterback. Bennett threw scoring passes of 32 yards to Kenny McIntosh and 4 yards to Bowers. Daniels, who began the season as the starter, took over in the second quarter and added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Bowers. Carson Beck, Georgia’s third-string quarterback, took over in the second half and added a scoring pass to tight end Brett Seither.

No. 6 Notre Dame dominates

Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half and No. 6 Notre Dame shut out visiting Georgia Tech, 55-0. The Fighting Irish (10-1, CFP No. 8) had two defensive touchdowns for the second time this season in winning their sixth straight game since a 24-13 home loss to No. 3 Cincinnati on Oct. 2. Coan completed 15 of 20 passes. He had first-half touchdown strikes of 52 yards to Michael Mayer and 20 yards to Logan Diggs as the Irish took a 45-0 halftime. Coan exited after one series in the third quarter and was replaced by true freshman Tyler Buchner, who ripped off a 68-yard run on his first play to help Notre Dame outgain the Yellow Jackets (3-8) by a 514-224 yardage margin … Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for No. 18 Iowa’s first touchdown and the Hawkeyes went on to beat Illinois, 33-23, in Iowa City. Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) was trailing, 10-0, in the first quarter when Jones took the kick near the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score. Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a 2-yard run for a touchdown and Caleb Shudak kicked four field goals, including a 51-yarder in the second quarter. Linebacker Jack Campbell’s 32-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:36 to play closed the Hawkeyes’ scoring. Illinois’ Brandon Peters threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Ford to end a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:23 to start the game. But the Illini (4-7, 3-5) had just 9 yards on 10 plays in their next three possessions.

No. 12 Oklahoma holds on

Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for a score, and No. 12 Oklahoma beat visiting Iowa State, 28-21. Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards for the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 13 CFP), who bounced back from a loss to Baylor and solidified their chances of reaching the Big 12 title game. They also kept alive their slim College Football Playoff hopes. Brock Purdy passed for 281 yards and a touchdown for Iowa State (6-5, 4-4), which was eliminated from the Big 12 title race. Iowa State got the ball at its 14-yard line, trailing 28-21 with two minutes left in the game. The Cyclones drove to the Oklahoma 21, but Pat Fields intercepted a pass with 15 seconds remaining. Iowa State’s Breece Hall tied an FBS record by scoring a rushing touchdown in his 23rd consecutive game. Arkansas’ Bill Burnett did it from 1968-70 … Devon Achane (two) and Isaiah Spiller (one) combined for three rushing touchdowns before halftime, and No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3) cruised to a 52-3 home win over FCS opponent Prairie View A&M. Achane and Spiller combined for 115 yards on the ground in the first two quarters and didn’t run the ball after halftime.

Army storms past UMass

Tyrell Robinson ran for an 87-yard touchdown and finished with 137 of Army’s 377 rushing yards as the Black Knights ran over UMass, 33-17, at West Point, N.Y.

UMass took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a Cameron Carson 45-yard field goal but Army answered when Robinson took a pitch in the backfield and raced untouched to the end zone.

Wilson Catoe scored from 3 yards out for a 16-3 Army lead with 13:30 left in the second. Garrett Dzuro tossed a 5-yard pass to Jacob Orlando to pull UMass within a touchdown at 16-10, but Cole Talley booted a 33-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 19-10 lead.

Jakobi Buchanan and Tyhier Tyler each added fourth-quarter touchdown runs for Army (7-3).

Ellis Merriweather carried 17 times for 110 yards to lead the Minutemen (1-10), who finished with 277 yards of offense.

Dartmouth clinches share of Ivy League title

Derek Kyler threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns, Nick Howard rushed for two more, and Dartmouth (9-1, 5-1) scorched host Brown (2-8, 1-6) after halftime for a 52-31 win and at least a share of its 20th Ivy League championship, most in the league. Howard tied the program record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 15 — a record that’s stood since 1929. Kyler also rushed for a career-high 79 yards and a touchdown … Joe Fagnano was 21-of-34 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns, Maine picked off four passes, and the Black Bears ended their season with a 33-20 win at New Hampshire. Fagnano passed 30 yards to Andre Miller following one of the interceptions to put the Black Bears (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) up, 27-20, midway through the third quarter. Tommy Herion threw for three touchdowns but was picked off on four consecutive possessions as the Wildcats (3-8, 2-6) lost their eighth straight … Zevi Eckhaus passed for four touchdowns and Bryant defeated Merrimack, 58-14, in a regular-season finale at North Andover. The Bulldogs (7-4, 5-2) finished in a two-way tie for second behind Northeast Conference champion Sacred Heart, which beat Long Island, 38-14, to earn the title. Eckhaus was 22-of-30 passing for 317 yards and threw two touchdowns to Anthony Frederick who had 131 yards receiving. Fabrice Mukendi and Ishod Finger rushed for two touchdowns apiece.



