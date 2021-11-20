Rockland (9-1) will take on South Shore League rival Abington (10-1) in the D6 Super Bowl (TBA) at Gillette Stadium, one of two state finals (Division 8 features Randolph and Hull) pitting SSL teams against each other.

The Bulldogs junior captain caught a 63-yard touchdown in the third quarter and accounted for 30 yards on five touches during Rockland’s go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter Saturday to facilitate a narrow 20-17 win over Blackstone Valley Tech at Walpole High.

In a back-and-forth Division 6 state semifinal, Lucas Leander would not let Rockland come up short.

“We’ve been in these situations before and we know how to execute,” said Leander, who tallied 51 rushing yards and 115 receiving yards. “Last week against Winthrop, we were in a 3-point game [37-34 Rockland win], and we still buckled down and made the plays we had to.”

Far from the average No. 8 seed, Blackstone Valley (6-3) had won six straight coming into the contest, including an upset of top-seeded Stoneham last Friday.

The Beavers took a 10-7 halftime lead after senior Josh Mateo broke a 58-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Miles Guertin capped a 10-minute drive with a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Trailing and facing a third and 25 midway through the third quarter, Rockland came up with a miraculous play as P.J. Celestino rolled right and heaved a bomb to a wide-open Leander, who scampered in for a 63-yard score.

“I thought P.J. was going to take off and try to get a first down,” Rockland coach Nick Liquori said. “I didn’t even see Lucas back there, but it was a great heads-up play by P.J. to know where he was and be able to deliver that pass.”

Liquori heaped praise on BVT, calling the vocational school a mirror image of his program in regards to their toughness and discipline.

“I would never want to play us,” Liquori said. “And playing somebody who is just like us, with hard-nosed kids that keep coming at you, it’s a challenge, but our kids and coaches were ready for it.”

Sure enough, the Beavers battled back to take a 17-13 lead early in the fourth when Mateo fumbled at the goal line and senior captain John Furno recovered in the end zone.

But Leander somehow found the stamina to carry his team into scoring position, and he drew two defenders as Celestino found tight end Logan Rogers open for a 15-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference.

BVT came up centimeters short on a fake punt on fourth down the next possession, and got one more crack with a little more than a minute remaining, but junior Jacob Coulstring (10 carries, 28 yards, TD) came up with a clutch interception to send Rockland to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2000.

“We made plays when we had to,” Liquori said. “It didn’t seem that way. I know [BVT] had a lot of fourth-down [conversions], but we didn’t break. Our defense has been like that most of the year.”

Division 8 State

Randolph 8, Oxford 6 — After senior quarterback Sebastian Jouissance scored a touchdown late in the first half, a 2-point conversion run by Makhi Barnes was the difference as the 10th-seeded Blue Devils (9-4) held on at Lincoln-Sudbury to advance to the first Super Bowl in program history.

The Blue Devils will play South Shore League rival Hull at Gillette Stadium (TBD) for the title.

After an 11-yard sack, the Pirates appeared due to get the ball back, down by 2 points with 8 minutes left and good field position.

But by the time they actually got the ball back, they had time for only one play. Oxford ran into the punter, and the Blue Devils melted away almost all of the remaining clock.

On the final drive after the penalty, the Blue Devils converted third and fourth downs to keep the clock running with possession. They knelt on the ball at the 1-yard line, leaving Oxford time for just one play.

“Great credit to my [assistant] coach Rick Goggin here,” Randolph coach Jon Marshall said. “He was the one chirping in my head. He said if we take the knee three times, we’ll leave them with five seconds to go down the field.”

Randolph's "Fab Five" of (from left) Malik White, Makhi Barnes, Paul Goggin, Sebastian Jouissance, and Greg Izedonmwen were happy with their semifinal win over Oxford. AJ Traub

The 11th-seeded Pirates (10-3) scored the first points on the day, as junior Jadan Morales punched in a touchdown from 2 yards out. It wasn’t until their final drive of the first half that the Blue Devils responded.

Jouissance got the drive started with a 24-yard pass to classmate Malik White, kept it going with a run on third and 12, and then ran the ball in from 2 yards out.

“Blocking was amazing,” Jouissance said of his third-down conversion. “I didn’t see any of my receivers open, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to take it, do it myself.’”

Then it was Barnes, converting for 2 points where the Pirates couldn’t. He couldn’t get in up the middle, but bounced out to find space.

“It was honestly a great feeling,” Barnes said. “The offense knew we had to keep our composure.”

Added Marshall: “Our team motto is, ‘Winners do more.’ You have to do more in everything you do . . . that’s what came out here. A couple key plays were the determining factor.”

Globe correspondent AJ Traub reported from Sudbury.