Some five years ago, a movement of Latin American players in Major League Baseball began to embrace their heritage and ask their teams to include tildes and accent marks, where appropriate, on their jersey nameplates. In the case of Red Sox playoff hero Kíké Hernández , whose given name is Enrique, it clears up any double-taking over his nickname.

Regularly seen in North American baseball, and spotted here and there in basketball and football, diacritical marks are being sprinkled onto hockey jerseys like so many falling maple leaves.

Baseball commentator Carlos Peña, the Haverhill and Northeastern product who played first base in the big leagues, noted in a 2016 New York Times story that having respect for his name means adding the tilde. It gives his name its proper translation — rock — rather than turning it into “pena,” which is Spanish for pity, or pain.

Makes all the sense in the world for hockey, which is filled with French-speaking and European players whose names have several different angled, dotted, and circular marks over letters.

Ondřej Kaše had a new look when he surfaced in Toronto. Tim Stützle (Ottawa) and Nils Höglander (Vancouver) wear their respective German and Swedish spellings. Last season, rookie Alexis Lafrenière asked the Rangers to print his name properly.

For the record, they aren’t breaking new ground. Back in the 1980s, the Šťastný brothers — Peter, Anton, and Marian — had Slovak diacritical marks on their Quebec Nordiques jerseys, though they rarely appeared in English-language print. A decade before, the Colorado Rockies sewed acute accents on the sweaters of journeyman winger Denis Dupéré, at his request. Again, not often typed.

When another Quebec native, Daniel Brière, joined the Canadiens in 2013, equipment manager Pierre Gervais put a grave accent on his name because he felt it proper. The resulting policy reportedly made Montreal the first NHL club to have a policy about spelling names properly.

For any sport, it is the Globe’s standard to use the spelling an athlete prefers. That issue has not yet come up with the Bruins.

David Krejci - or Krejčí - never asked for his name to be spelled with diacritical marks while in Boston. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

David Krejčí never asked for his name to be spelled with marks when he arrived in Boston in 2007, according to those who worked for the team then, and no one offered. His name was recorded as Krejci in the NHL’s Central Registry, was then plastered all over league documents, and he went from Krejčí, meaning “tailor,” to a collection of random sounds.

“No, it never bothered me,” he said last season. “I left Czech pretty early [for the QMJHL]. When I was playing for junior or youth teams, we never had names on my jerseys.”

It would not have been difficult for the Bruins to order him one with the caron (called a háček in his native Czech Republic), and the forward slash over the i. Such a change would have been significant; those are different letters in Czech, whose alphabet has 42 of them. In his return home, he entered the weekend eighth in that league in scoring (11-10—21 in 20 games), Krejčí's No. 46 jersey reflects his Czech birth certificate and passport. It’s unclear if that matters to him, but it’s probably not nothing.

They chant it differently at HC Olomouc games, and “there is nothing sweeter to the human ear than the sound of their name,” said Ohio State language professor Ludmila Isurin, who specializes in Slavic and East European languages. Athletes, as North American immigrants, can be eager to assimilate, to blend in, or can fiercely cling to their identity while abroad. Many of us — no matter where and how we trace our lineage — can relate.

One former Bruins executive, now out of hockey, said the anglicizing of names is yet another example of the sport needing a cultural refresh. “They care enough about the backup goalie wearing a hat that’s made by Fanatics,” said the former executive, referring to the NHL’s apparel licensing partner, “but they don’t care enough to get a name right. If you’re trying to make it a global game, wouldn’t you care?”

Sewing and screen-printing wouldn’t hold up the movement. Jersey makers can make it happen. As for those covering and discussing the sport, finding a special character is more straightforward on a device (try pressing and holding down a letter on your phone’s keyboard) than on a laptop (copy and paste is easiest).

David Pastrnak could Czech-ify his nameplate someday. Jim Rassol/Associated Press

During his stay in Bruins camp two months ago, Swedish newcomer Jesper Frödén (pronounced something like fruh-DE-en, not FROH-din, according to reference website EliteProspects), had a simplified nameplate. General manager Don Sweeney said he had options.

“I know he is more concerned about earning a Bruins jersey and not how his name is accented,” Sweeney wrote in an e-mail then, “but that being said, if he asks, we will ask Custom Crafted if they can accommodate.” The Bruins source their jerseys from that North Attleborough outlet, which didn’t return calls for this story.

According to several Bruins staffers, David Pastrnak — actually Pastrňák — has considered Czech-ifying his nameplate, but it’s not in his plans. Custom Crafted would need extra holiday help if asked to refresh every No. 88 sweater in the region.

Media asking players for their preferred pronunciations are being professional, not pedantic, but they should be ready for a blasé response. In 2019, Swedish Bruin Marcus Johansson said he didn’t care if people called him YOH-hanson or JOE-hanson. Really, he reiterated: soft J or hard J, your call.

He didn’t even budge when asked a line of questioning used by college football reporters: How do your parents say it?

That can be maddening for broadcasters such as NESN’s Jack Edwards, who just want to get it right. Leaning on the semester of Russian he took at the University of New Hampshire, Edwards sat down with then-Florida defender Dmitry Kulikov to confirm that it’s not KOOL-a-kov, it’s kool-YEE-kov. “I got bombed by the know-it-alls,” Edwards said, referring to tweets about his ear-catching pronunciation on the broadcast.

Similar to Patrice Bergeron, who during youth hockey in Quebec truncated his full name — “Bergeron-Cleary” — for simplicity’s sake, Bruins defenseman Jakub Zbořil accepts the anglicization.

“I know my name is a little bit harder,” said Zboril, whose name sounds more like Zhboh-zhill than Zuh-boril. “I know people would have trouble with that, so I never try to correct people. I just don’t think it’s necessary.”

But his surname, which means “destroyer” in Czech, has lost some of its might.

His former Bruins teammate, Calgary netminder Dan Vladař, is also from Czech Republic and said his name means “ruler.”

“Without the thing over the R,” Vladar said, “it means nothing.”

The affable backup who returns to TD Garden Sunday with the Flames, said he’s fine with vlah-DAR, even though it’s closer to vlah-DASH. They didn’t call him “Darth Vladar” in Prague, but they have in Boston and Calgary.

If nothing else, it’s an easy Halloween costume.

IN GAME SHAPE

Brind’Amour still putting work in

Rod Brind’Amour isn't one to let himself go after his playing days. Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Another year, another lost-in-the-mail Hall of Fame invite for Rod Brind’Amour.

The view here: great career, and a borderline candidate. One Stanley Cup, two Selke Trophies, a reputation as one of the fittest players of his generation … but his résumé lacks the pop of some of the other candidates around his career stat line (he ranks 51st in points, 59th in goals, and 48th in assists). Brind’Amour was an excellent player, but he was 10th in the Hart Trophy balloting in one season (2005-06).

Will always respect Brind’Amour for training like his Hurricanes (13-2-0) might need him to suit up for depth (uh, no need).

Former Bruin Sergei Samsonov, now in Carolina’s player development wing as a forwards coach, said Brind’Amour, 51, even pushes young bucks such as Andrei Svechnikov with his workouts.

“He’s nuts,” said Samsonov, 43. “He is. He’s probably in the best shape of any guy right now on our team. I played with him for [three] years — it was later in my career — and I’d never seen anybody like that.

“I’m not surprised he’s still doing it, to be honest. I’m surprised his body hasn’t given up. He’s legitimately a freak of nature.

“I’ll tell you one story: We have a test we do every year for our players. If the test is too hard for Roddy, we change the test.”

ETC.

Canadiens need to up their game

Four wins in 19 games entering the weekend. A points percentage and goal differential (minus-29) only better than the Coyotes. It’s hard to blame the Canadiens if the idea is to lose until Shane Wright pulls on a bleu, blanc et rouge sweater at the Bell Centre in July.

It would be a reasonable enough strategy to tank in hopes of landing the presumptive No. 1 overall pick when the draft is held in town. Of course, the Canadiens’ luck, which was with them during a surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final four months ago, could run out when the ping-pong balls make their way up the chute. It’s not like the Coyotes are going anywhere in the lottery sad-sack race, and things aren’t going smoothly in Seattle, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

One hopeful idea for the Habs comes from tactics-focused writer Jack Han, who skips the immediate, temporary solutions and gets to those longer-lasting, more meaningful. Fire the coach and GM? Sure, but what upgrades are available now? Attempt to sign, draft, and trade for better players? Yes, obviously, but that’s every team’s aim.

Han’s proposal: Comparing the Canadiens — with its distinct (French-speaking) language and culture — to the Catalonian soccer club FC Barcelona, he suggests the Habs create a youth academy like Barça’s La Masia, which has produced world-class players such as Lionel Messi among talent that filters to all areas of the organization.

Now, who is guiding that effort is another matter. The wrong person at the wheel can sink any ship. But Han is onto something with this:

Canadiens fans under the age of 18, no matter their location in the world, could sign up for a fan club (the Junior Canadiens) for a fee. They would receive merchandise, tickets to minor league games, and guided tours to the Bell Centre. Older teenage members would be entered in monthly drawings for job-shadowing experiences, so they can get a taste of NHL coaching, equipment, sports science, scouting, analytics, PR, marketing, or arena operations.

Also, profits from the proposed Junior Canadiens would be reinvested as hockey scholarships to benefit underprivileged youth players and young adults hoping to start careers in juniors and the minor leagues.

The time of the Habs owning dozens of amateur teams, and thus controlling the rights of nearly every prominent Canadian junior player, began to end when the NHL established the draft in 1963. Their dynasty fizzled once those players cycled out.

Montreal ownership would do well to invest in youth. As Han put it, it’s time to spread some seed money.

Ducks have been mighty impressive

Ryan Getzlaf and the Ducks are off to a hot start. Sean M. Haffey/Getty

One of the bigger surprises of the first month of the NHL season: Anaheim is looking ahead of schedule. The Ducks busted their eight-game winning streak Thursday against the Hurricanes, but entered the weekend 10-5-3.

Rather than being carried by netminder John Gibson, like teams of recent vintage, the Ducks were doing it with offense. They were seventh in goals per game (3.39).

Twenty-four-year-old Denver product Troy Terry, fourth in NHL scoring, has a career high in points (22) through 17 games. Nine of his 12 goals have been assisted by Ryan Getzlaf, still cooking at age 36. The Bruins looked at Getzlaf, who returned to Anaheim for short money ($3 million), as a David Krejci replacement. The longtime captain didn’t really want to leave.

“I didn’t have fun last year,” Getzlaf said this past week. “Came into camp with an excited mentality with the league getting back to normal. Playing all the teams around the league. Having fans in the building. It just makes a world of difference when you can play hockey the way we’ve done our whole lives.”

The strength of the Getzlaf-Terry connection has allowed confident rookie Trevor Zegras to break in on the second line. Entering Thursday’s tilt against Carolina, he had four goals in his last two games.

“We’ve got a great coaching staff,” Zegras said after scoring twice, including in overtime, Tuesday night over Washington. “We’ve got No. 36 [Gibson] back there who’s unbelievable every night. I just think a bunch of guys on this team don’t get a lot of league-wide credit. We have some unbelievable defensemen. Cam Fowler, Josh Manson, I could go down the list. We’re all just playing, I guess, to the best of our abilities right now.”

Also noteworthy: Anaheim is making this run without injured top-line winger Rickard Rakell, who has been out since late October. Maxime Comtois, another top forward, was hurt this past week.

Loose pucks

The Flyers' Kevin Hayes scored his first goal of the season this week, with plans to give the puck to the son of his late brother, Jimmy. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Deal us in on this: New IIHF president Luc Tardif said at a sports management conference in Toronto that he wants to make 3-on-3 hockey an Olympic medal sport. The goalies should win gold automatically … Kevin Hayes scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday, cashing in a rebound against Calgary. He looked to the sky and pointed several times. Hayes said he would give the puck to the son of his late brother, Jimmy Hayes … Lynn’s Katie Burt, returning to the Boston Pride after a few years away, stopped 61 of 64 shots in her first two starts (.951). The defending PHF (née NWHL) champs opened 3-1-0 … Tough start for the Kraken, who won four of their first 16 games (4-11-1). Only 1992-93 Ottawa (1-14-1) had fewer points in its first 16 as an expansion team ... No matter what’s happening on the ice, the Kraken are having no trouble selling out home games. They were one of six teams — including the Islanders, which just moved into new UBS Arena, Golden Knights, Capitals, Bruins, and Lightning — that were reportedly at full capacity for the season as of the weekend. Attendance is down across the NHL, with Nashville’s sellout streak ending, Toronto and Vancouver coming up short, and considerable drops in strongholds such as Pittsburgh, Montreal, Minnesota, and New York (Rangers) … The good news for Florida, which lost sublime center Aleksander Barkov to a knee injury after a reckless hit from Islander Scott Mayfield, is that he won’t need surgery. The Panthers captain is out a few weeks, at least. More ice time for Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett, and Joe Thornton … Bruins fans are about to be inundated with ads for DraftKings, the team’s new sports betting partner, but they aren’t renaming the rink on Causeway Street. TD Bank, which signed a 20-year contract in the summer of 2005, will be on the marquee for at least another three years. Meanwhile, the Kings (and Lakers, Clippers, and Sparks) will soon call home to Crypto.com Arena, after that entity offered a reported $700 million to rename the former Staples Center. Not every name rolls off the tongue.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.