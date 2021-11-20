“I wouldn’t say a fear,” Udoka said. “You just want to respect your opponent. The message I gave last night before we left the building was, ‘It doesn’t mean anything if we don’t put another effort like this together tomorrow.’ ”

That could have been a dangerous scenario for the Celtics. Before the game, head coach Ime Udoka was asked if he feared a potential letdown.

On Friday night, Bill Russell, LeBron James, Paul Pierce, and national television cameras were all at TD Garden for the Celtics highly-anticipated game against the Lakers. On Saturday night, the Thunder came to town with a roster that probably makes many fans check their programs for identification purposes, and life was mostly back to normal.

For most of the night, that message seemed to resonate. The Celtics surged ahead by 25 points in the third quarter and still led by 12 with less than a minute left in their 111-105 win. The final moments became a bit tense, however.

After the starters were replaced by third-stringers, the Thunder went on a quick 8-0 run to pull within 109-105 with 11.3 seconds left. Jayson Tatum, who thought his night was over as he pedaled on an exercise bike about 20 feet from the court, was summoned back to the bench during a timeout, then sent back in the game with the rest of the starters to close out the win.

Aside from that minor blip, though, Boston mostly dominated.

Tatum had 33 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Celtics. Dennis Schröder had 29 points and 6 assists, and Al Horford added 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists as the Celtics (9-8) pushed above .500 for the first time this season.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics’ ball movement and unselfishness were on display during a crisp first half.

On one first-quarter possession, all five players had possession and made quick, precise passes as the ball rocketed around the perimeter. It ended when Tatum, who had missed his first three 3-pointers, drilled an open one from the top of the key. Later, Dennis Schröder and Grant Williams completed a nice give-and-go that resulted in a Schröder mid-range shot. Boston had 17 assists on 22 made baskets in the first half and committed just two turnovers.

⋅ Williams’s shooting has provided a substantial lift during Jaylen Brown’s absence. He made 5 of 9 shots and 4 of 6 3-pointers, and his play the last five games has mostly erased the slump that preceded it.

Interestingly, defenses continue to mostly leave Williams open in the corners. If he continues to make them pay for that choice, opponents will have to adjust, and that will just create good opportunities elsewhere.

⋅ Enes Kanter had played just 10 minutes all season prior to last Monday’s game against the Cavaliers. Even when Al Horford or Robert Williams were out, coach Ime Udoka preferred to roll with reserve lineups that included Grant Williams or Jabari Parker at center. But Kanter has reclaimed the backup center role during Robert Williams’s current absence and he has been productive.

The big man had 6 points and 4 rebounds in 9 first-half minutes, and finished with a 10 and 10 double-double.

⋅ With the Celtics up by 23 midway through the third quarter, Marcus Smart sprawled across the floor and came up with a steal in the backcourt before firing a pass to Horford, who found Tatum for a dunk. Udoka had to be pleased to see that level of hustle with a score that lopsided.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.